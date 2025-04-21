Chemomab Therapeutics To Present Nebokitug Clinical Data At Upcoming Scientific Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd ., (Nasdaq: CMMB), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that clinical data on nebokitug (CM-101) for the treatment of patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) will be presented at major upcoming scientific conferences including DDW25, Digestive Disease Week 2025®; EASL 2025, the Annual Congress of the European Association for the Study of the Liver; and BSG LIVE'25, the British Society of Gastroenterology's annual meeting. Chemomab will report information on the content of the presentations after the meeting embargoes lift.

DDW25, May 3-6, 2025, San Diego, USA Date: May 4, 2025 Time: 4:00 - 5:30pm PDT Format: Oral presentation: CM-101, a novel monoclonal antibody targeting CCL24, was safe, well-tolerated and showed improvements of biomarkers associated with inflammation, fibrosis and cholestasis in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC): The Spring Study Presenter: Paul Pockros, MD, Director, Liver Disease Scripps Clinic and SC Liver Disease Consortium Session: Liver & Biliary Section Distinguished Abstract Plenary Information: EASL 2025, May 7-10, 2025, Amsterdam, Netherlands Date: May 8, 2025 Time: 8:30-17:30 CEDT Format: Poster presentation: CM-101 impacts disease biomarkers in primary sclerosing cholangitis: assessment of the SPRING study pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics Presenter: Adi Mor, PhD, co-founder and CEO, Chemomab Session: Immune-mediated and cholestatic disease: Clinical aspects; Abstract #1255 Information: EASL 2025, May 7-10, 2025, Amsterdam, Netherlands Date: May 9, 2025 Time: 8:30-17:30 CEDT Format: Poster presentation: CCL24 blockade alters the proteomic profile of patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis and down-regulates central disease processes Presenter: Adi Mor, PhD, co-founder and CEO, Chemomab Session: Immune-mediated and cholestatic: Experimental and pathophysiology; Abstract #1243 Information: BSG Live'25, June 23-26, 2025, Glasgow, UK Date: June 23-26, 2025 Time: TBD Format: Oral presentation: CM-101, a novel monoclonal antibody targeting CCL24, in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis: results from SPRING Study Presenter: Douglas Thorburn, MD, Divisional Clinical Director for Liver and Digestive Health at the Royal Free London NHS Trust and Professor of Hepatology in the Institute for Liver and Digestive Health at UCL Session: Liver Information:

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed nebokitug (CM-101), a first-in-class dual activity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 and has demonstrated disease-modifying potential. In clinical and preclinical studies, nebokitug has been shown to have a favorable safety profile and has been generally well-tolerated, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from four clinical trials of nebokitug in patients. Based on positive data from its Phase 2 SPRING trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), the company is preparing for potential initiation of a nebokitug PSC Phase 3 trial. The design of Phase 3 calls for a single pivotal trial based on a clinical event primary endpoint that provides a clear and streamlined pathway to potential full regulatory approval. Nebokitug has received FDA and EMA Orphan Drug and FDA Fast Track designations for the treatment of PSC. Chemomab's nebokitug program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis has an open U.S. IND. For more information, visit: chemomab.com .



