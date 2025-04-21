Bigcommerce And Feedonomics Announce Winners Of Americas Region Customer And Partner Awards To Honor Exceptional Contributions And Results In Ecommerce

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ecommerce leaders honor the most innovative customers and agency and technology partners for their work pushing ecommerce boundaries to new levels of success

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading provider of open, composable commerce solutions for B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today announced the winners of the 2025 BigCommerce and Feedonomics Customer and Partner Awards in the Americas region. The awards programs recognize the most innovative and inspiring customers and partners doing big things on the BigCommerce and Feedonomics platforms.

“These awards recognize the outstanding achievements of BigCommerce customers and partners across the Americas,” said John Huntington, senior vice president of global partnerships at BigCommerce.“Our partners continue to prioritize innovation and customer success, playing a vital role in helping brands, retailers, manufacturers, and distributors thrive. We are equally proud of our customers, whose innovation and success on our platform inspire us every day.”

“It's incredibly rewarding to celebrate the achievements of our customers and partners,” said Sharon Gee, senior vice president and general manager of Feedonomics.“These award recipients are true innovators and industry leaders, and we're proud to recognize their forward-thinking strategies. Our partners continue to drive meaningful digital growth by embracing cutting-edge approaches, from leveraging predictive signals in product feeds to launching local inventory ad programs and replacing outdated systems to maximize results.”

This year's AMER awards featured 24 categories across BigCommerce and Feedonomics customers and partners with applicants evaluated by a panel of BigCommerce and Feedonomics employees and executives. The awards recognized one winner for each category based on their accomplishments.

2025 BigCommerce Customer Award Winners

Achievement in Growth: Highlighting exceptional growth and success achieved with BigCommerce.

Winner: Sleep Country Canada



B2B Excellence Award: Recognizing leadership in B2B ecommerce that redefines what's possible

Winner: Movora



Design Award: Celebrating captivating storefront designs that inspire and engage customers.

Winner: Walden Local Meat



Shopper Experience Award: Acknowledging exceptional customer and user experiences that set new standards.

Winner: Moore & Giles



Innovation Award: Honoring cutting-edge solutions that push the boundaries of ecommerce.

Winner: King Arthur Baking



2025 Feedonomics Customer Award Winners

Feedonomics Innovative Integration Award: Recognizing the customer who has demonstrated exceptional creativity and innovation in integrating Feedonomics into their business operations.

Winner : 1-800-FLOWERS



Feedonomics Exemplary Efficiency Award: Honoring the customer who has achieved outstanding operational efficiency by leveraging Feedonomics.

Winner : Lowe's Companies



Feedonomics Global Expansion Award: Acknowledging the customer who has successfully utilized Feedonomics to expand their business into new international markets.

Winner : Fox Racing /Revelyst



Feedonomics Achievement in Growth: Presented to the customer who has shown exceptional growth and success with Feedonomics.

Winner : DoorDash



2025 BigCommerce Agency Partner Winners

Agency Partner of the Year: Awarded to the partner with the best overall performance across metrics and collaboration efforts in EMEA as a whole between January 1, 2024 - December 31, 2024.

Winner: Mojo Active



Agency B2B Excellence Award: Awarded to agency partners that have a background in B2B problem solving, efficiencies and utilize B2B-centric product features and who consistently demonstrate superiority at meeting the complex needs of BigCommerce's B2B customers.

Winner : Silk Commerce



Catalyst Delivery Award: Awarded to an agency partner that leveraged Catalyst to deliver custom development work blending content and experience-driven functionality, unlocking BigCommerce's full potential.

Winner: Mira Commerce



User Experience & Design Award: Awarded to agency partners who create world-class, visually appealing designs that enhance user experience, drive interactivity, and increase conversions.

Winner : Brilliance Business Solutions



Creative Problem Solving Award: Awarded to agency partners who have created a world class, visually appealing design that enhances the user experience and leads to higher interactivity and conversion.

Winner : CQL



Excellence in Delivery Award: Awarded to agency partners that consistently demonstrate the ability to successfully launch their clients' BigCommerce storefronts on time and on budget, with high levels of customer satisfaction.

Winner : EPAM



2025 BigCommerce Technology Partner Winners

Tech Partner of the Year Award: Awarded to technology partners whose integration features a superior user experience demonstrated by a high volume of installation and positive user reviews plus successful co-marketing activity over the last year.

Winner : Klaviyo



Innovative Integration Award: Awarded to technology partners that have built a new integration or feature that solves a critical need for BigCommerce customers.

Winner : ResolvePay



Customer Growth Award: Awarded to technology partners whose outstanding solution has generated the most revenue growth for BigCommerce customers, while aligning with BigCommerce initiatives.

Winner : TradeCentric



Technology B2B Excellence Award: Awarded to tech partners that have a background in B2B problem solving, efficiencies and utilize B2B-centric product features and who consistently demonstrate superiority at meeting the complex needs of BigCommerce's B2B customers.

Winner : BlueSnap



Emerging Partner: Celebrates a rising tech partner with superior user experience, growing installs and excellent reviews.

Winner : Wayflyer



2025 Feedonomics Partner Winners

Feedonomics Partner of the Year: Awarded to the Omnichannel Certified Agency that sourced the highest revenue for Feedonomics.

Winner : Power Digital



Innovation Award: Recognizing an innovative partnership with a leading global consultative, creative, and marketing agency to disrupt and replace legacy technology with Feedonomics' industry leading data and feed management platform.

Winner : Walmart



Emerging Partner: Celebrates a rising agency partner that has shown exceptional promise and leadership.

Winner : MediaScale Partners



To join the BigCommerce and Feedonomics ecosystem of agency and technology partners, click here .

