Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces The Addition Of Paul T. Hoff, M.D., M.S. And Ruchir P. Patel, M.D., F.A.C.P. As Vice President, Senior Medical Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that two leading physicians in the field of sleep medicine and sleep surgery, Paul T. Hoff, M.D., M.S., an otolaryngologist, and Ruchir P. Patel, M.D., F.A.C.P., a sleep medicine specialist, will join Inspire in Vice President, Senior Medical Director roles, effective April 21 and June 2 respectively.

“Dr. Hoff and Dr. Patel are widely regarded as experts and thought leaders in their respective fields, and we are excited to bring their expertise and passion to the Inspire team. Dr. Hoff and Dr. Patel are both highly experienced in treating sleep apnea patients including extensive work with Inspire therapy. They will play key roles in guiding Inspire's medical education, training and future technology developments to drive continued adoption of Inspire therapy,” said Tim Herbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire.

Dr. Hoff received his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from the University of Michigan Medical School with honors and completed his residency at Michigan. Upon completion of his training, he joined Michigan Otolaryngology Surgery Associates as a comprehensive otolaryngologist with a special interest in sleep apnea. He joined the faculty at the University of Michigan in 2014, where he is currently an Associate Professor.

Dr. Hoff has been involved in leadership positions during his career both regionally as President of the Michigan Otolaryngology Society and internationally as President of the International Surgical Sleep Society (ISSS) and has been in clinical practice for over 25 years.

“I am very honored to join Inspire. My career has focused on driving innovation and improved outcomes for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, a vision shared by the leadership and team members at Inspire. I look forward to bringing my experience in the field of sleep surgery to help guide Inspire in their mission of serving the many patients with untreated OSA,” said Dr. Hoff.

Dr. Patel earned his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, followed by a residency in Internal Medicine at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Dr. Patel then completed a fellowship in Sleep Disorders Medicine at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Dr. Patel founded The Insomnia and Sleep Institute of Arizona, a leading practice dedicated to evidence-based approaches to treat sleep disorders. He has served as a principal investigator in multiple clinical trials in sleep medicine and neuromodulation and is a published researcher in the field of hypoglossal nerve stimulation. Dr. Patel is a highly sought after lecturer on the topics of precision sleep medicine and neuromodulation and has been in clinical practice for over 15 years.

“Inspire has redefined what's possible in sleep medicine, and I'm truly honored and excited to be able to contribute to a future where technology and compassionate care come together to transform lives on a global scale,” said Dr. Patel.

Both Dr. Hoff and Dr. Patel will maintain their clinical practices independent from Inspire.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA, EU MDR, and PDMA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the factors identified under the captions“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at and the Investors page of our website at . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

