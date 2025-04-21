403
Pope Francis Dies At 88: Papacy Leaves Lasting Mark On Church, Society, And Vatican Finances
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vatican City confirmed the death of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025, at age 88, ending a 12-year papacy that reshaped the Catholic Church and its global profile. Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, became the first Latin American and Jesuit pope in 2013.
His passing, announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, follows a prolonged respiratory illness and comes less than a day after his final public appearance, where he struggled to address crowds but maintained his hallmark calls for peace and dialogue.
Francis inherited a Church facing deep internal crisis. The Vatican's finances were opaque, and the institution reeled from ongoing sexual abuse scandals.
He acted quickly to address these challenges, launching reforms that targeted financial corruption and increased transparency in the Vatican Bank.
He fired high-ranking officials, including Cardinal Angelo Becciu, over financial misconduct, and restructured the Roman Curia to streamline governance.
These moves unsettled entrenched interests within the Vatican and sparked resistance among traditionalists.
The pope's approach to leadership broke with centuries of tradition. He refused the luxurious papal apartments, choosing instead to live in a guesthouse. He traveled in modest vehicles, signaling a shift toward humility and accessibility.
Francis also pushed for broader participation in Church governance , opening senior Vatican roles to laypeople, including women, though critics argued these reforms did not go far enough.
Francis's tenure also saw the Church take a more vocal stance on global issues. He issued the influential encyclical *Laudato Si'* in 2015, calling for urgent action on climate change and positioning the Vatican as a moral voice in environmental debates.
He repeatedly criticized unregulated capitalism, warning it“kills” the poor, and advocated for migrants and refugees, comparing some detention centers to“concentration camps.”
These positions generated friction with conservative political and business leaders, particularly in the United States.
Despite his progressive tone, Francis held firm on core Catholic teachings. He did not change the Church's positions on abortion, same-sex marriage, or women's ordination, disappointing some reformists.
Yet, his appointments of more progressive cardinals and bishops shifted the Church's internal culture and increased the likelihood that his successor will continue his agenda.
Francis's papacy was not without controversy. His handling of the sexual abuse crisis drew criticism for lacking decisive follow-through, even as he removed bishops and created new accountability measures.
His past in Argentina during the military dictatorship also faced scrutiny, though human rights defenders found no evidence of wrongdoing.
The pope's death leaves the Vatican at a crossroads. Nearly 70% of cardinal electors owe their positions to Francis, suggesting the next leader may continue his reformist trajectory.
His legacy-marked by efforts to modernize Vatican finances, champion social justice, and navigate internal division-will shape the Church's direction for years to come.
