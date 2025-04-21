Awards Trophyworld Proudly Supported The 38Th Annual Rotary Club Of Weston Hills Golf Classic

Awards TrophyWorld's custom crystal awards for the Rotary Club of Weston Hills Golf Classic.

Awards TrophyWorld was honored to support the 38th Annual Rotary Club of Weston Hills Golf Classic by providing custom crystal awards to recognize the sponsors.

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Awards TrophyWorld is proud to have supported the Rotary Club of Weston Hills Golf Classic for the second year. The 38th Annual event was held on April 7th, 2025. Awards TrophyWorld partnered with the Rotary Club to provide custom crystal awards to honor the sponsors and players in the tournament.

The prestigious event brought together community leaders, golfers, and supporters for sport and philanthropy. The 38th Annual Golf Tournament raised funds to go towards the Rotary Club of Weston Scholarship Fund, which supports students graduating from local schools. This program has made a meaningful difference in the lives of young adults in the region over the years.

For the second year, Awards TrophyWorld was honored to create and supply custom crystal awards to recognize the sponsors for their generosity. Each award was crafted to show the importance of the event while expressing gratitude to the community members whose support makes the event and its philanthropic efforts possible.

“Being able to contribute to an event that supports special causes in our community makes us proud,” said Elias Levy, Owner of Awards TrophyWorld.“We're honored to have been able to create the awards for the Rotary Club of Weston Hills Golf Classic for the second year in a row.”

The Rotary Club of Weston Hills Golf Classic has been a cornerstone in the community for golfers and philanthropists who aim to give back to those around them and support the young generation to become leaders themselves. Awards TrophyWorld is proud to have played its role in honoring these efforts.

“All of us at Awards TrophyWorld are grateful to the Rotary Club for giving us this opportunity and trusting us with the awards for this important cause,” said Levy.“We hope to continue our partnership for many years to come.”

About Awards TrophyWorld

Awards TrophyWorld is a trusted provider of premium awards and personalized gifts in the South Florida community. They have proudly served customers with an unwavering commitment to excellence for over 60 years. Located at 6400 NW 77 Ct, Miami, FL 33166, Awards TrophyWorld is a go-to for celebration, recognition, and achievement.

