Why VERTU's New Flip Phone-Priced Three Times Higher Than An Iphone-Isn't Just About The Price Tag

Vertu Quantum Flip Cyber

Vertu Quantum Flip Agate

VERTU Quantum Flip price

The Quantum Flip introduces quantum-level encryption, AI-powered assistance, and a foldable design incorporating aerospace and handcrafted gemstone detailing.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VERTU has released the Quantum Flip , a foldable mobile device priced at a premium level due to its use of advanced materials, AI integration, and data protection features. The phone reflects a growing demand for secure, high-performance mobile platforms among professional users.“Our goal with the Quantum Flip was to address rising expectations around data security, AI accessibility, and device longevity,” said a VERTU spokesperson.“This device brings together several research areas we've been exploring in recent years, including quantum encryption applications and multi-domain AI systems.”Device Features and Technical OverviewThe Quantum Flip is constructed with aerospace-grade titanium and includes a hinge certified for over 650,000 folds. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen4 Supreme processor and features both a 6.9” foldable OLED main screen and a 3.0” external always-on display.Additional specifications include a dual 50MP camera system with rapid autofocus, global satellite connectivity, and a multilingual translation engine that supports over 70 languages. These features are integrated to support on-the-go communication and productivity needs.Security and AI FunctionalityThe Quantum Flip introduces a quantum encryption layer aimed at mitigating potential future security threats. The device also offers access to a VERTU Provided Service (VPS), a software environment featuring AI support across more than 140 fields.Material Composition and FinishingThe outer casing incorporates Quantum Agate , a mineral selected for its structural characteristics. Each device undergoes an extended assembly process and is available in four finish options: Celestial Dark, Phoenix Flame, Ethereal Mist, and Lotus Frost.Availability and DistributionThe Quantum Flip will be distributed in limited quantities through authorized partners. Pricing starts at $5,700 USD, with custom configurations available. Further information is available on the VERTU website or through official consultation channels.

