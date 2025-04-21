Registration Opens For The Sixth Edition Of The DXB Snow Run At Ski Dubai

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

. Participants to compete in 3km and 5km categories

Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Sports Council and Majid Al Futtaim have officially opened registration for the sixth edition of the DXB Snow Run-the first and only event of its kind in the Middle East. This extraordinary race is set to take place on May 18, 2025, inside the snowy halls of Ski Dubai, located at Mall of the Emirates.

This year's event invites runners from all nationalities and fitness levels, aged 16 and above, to take on the frosty challenge in one of two race categories: 3 kilometers or 5 kilometers. The DXB Snow Run offers a truly unique summer sports experience, with temperatures inside Ski Dubai plunging to below -4°C, providing a thrilling contrast to the region's seasonal heat and making it a must-attend event for both residents and tourists.

Registration is now open on PremierOnline and will remain available until May 15, 2025.

Snow sports have become a key fixture on the annual calendar of the Dubai Sports Council, which actively collaborates with various partners to host inclusive, diverse, and innovative events that reflect Dubai's dynamic sports culture. These efforts also align with the city's vision to promote sports tourism and create opportunities for people of determination and all nationalities living in Dubai to engage in the sports they love.

In partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, the Council continues to organize numerous snow-based competitions throughout the year-cementing Dubai's position as a global hub for year-round sporting excellence.

To help participants prepare for race day, Ski Dubai is offering daily morning training sessions for runners aged 13 to 70. These include guided snow hikes up the slope, taking place Monday to Friday from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM, and Saturday to Sunday from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM.

The DXB Snow Run was first launched in 2020 as one of the region's pioneering snow sports competitions. Since then, it has become a staple on Dubai's sports calendar, attracting hundreds of athletes from around the globe. Last year's edition saw a record-breaking 600 participants from 55 different nationalities.

For more details about the DXB Snow Run and other upcoming events, visit the official Dubai Sports Council website at , or follow @DubaiSC on all social media platforms for live updates and coverage.