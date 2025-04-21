Baku Tapped As Potential Hub For Turkic AI Institute

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A proposal has been made to establish the Turkic States Institute of Artificial Intelligence, with its center potentially located in Baku, Azernews reports.

The initiative was voiced by Adalat Muradov, Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, during an international conference in Baku dedicated to the presentation of sociological research findings of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries. The event was co-organized by the International Turkic Academy and the Center for Social Research.

Muradov emphasized that developing joint educational programs across the Turkic world is even more critical than founding joint universities, highlighting the transformative potential of cooperation in AI and digital innovation.

He also stressed the need to establish a Science Foundation to expand the research landscape:

“The geography of research is very narrow. It is time to give space to thoughts about the Science Foundation.”

The initiative is seen as a forward-looking step toward deepening integration among Turkic states in high-tech and scientific spheres.