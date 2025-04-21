GRU Agent Preparing Strikes On Military Airfields Detained In Khmelnytskyi Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in cooperation with the police, detained a woman in the Khmelnytskyi region who was collecting intelligence for Russia to facilitate missile and drone strikes on military facilities in western Ukraine, particularly airfields.

The SBU said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

The detainee is a 26-year-old local resident who suffers from drug addiction. She was recruited while seeking "easy" money through Telegram channels.

It was established that she was carrying out assignments from Russian military intelligence, commonly known as the GRU. The enemy's priority targets included airfields and transit storage sites for weapons, ammunition, and equipment belonging to Ukraine's Defense Forces.

One of her tasks involved conducting reconnaissance near a military airfield in a western region of Ukraine.

In exchange for payment from the occupiers, the woman rented an apartment near a Ukrainian Armed Forces logistics center. From the apartment window, she monitored and recorded the arrival times of military equipment and the schedule of technical maintenance at the facility.

She also used this same "observation post" to identify the movement routes of mobile fire units guarding the airspace over the logistics base.

It was revealed that the intelligence she gathered was intended to help the Russians carry out a strike on the military facility while bypassing air defense systems. The attack was planned for a time when the largest number of personnel and military equipment would be present.

Ukrainian law enforcement disrupted the enemy's plans and detained the operative at her temporary residence. A mobile phone used to communicate with Russian military intelligence was confiscated.

Investigators have charged her under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine -- high treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is currently in custody and faces a possible sentence of life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

