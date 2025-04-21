Zelensky, Shmyhal Offer Condolences On Death Of Pope Francis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed condolences on the passing of Pope Francis.

The head of state shared his message on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

"Millions of people around the world are mourning the tragic news of Pope Francis's passing. His life was devoted to God, to people, and to the Church," Zelensky wrote.

He noted that the Pontiff knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity.

Zelensky also said that Pope Francis had prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians.

"We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support. Eternal memory!" Zelensky added.

Pope Francis dies

For his part, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that under Pope Francis's leadership, the Holy See provided humanitarian support to Ukraine, contributed to peace efforts, and arranged treatment for Ukrainian children at a Vatican hospital.

"I am saddened to learn about the passing of Pope Francis. We had more than one meeting with His Holiness within the walls of the Vatican. Under his leadership, the Holy See provided significant humanitarian support to Ukraine and contributed to peacebuilding efforts," he said.

Shmyhal expressed special gratitude for the medical treatment provided to Ukrainian children in the Vatican's hospital.

"We value everything Pope Francis did for our country. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Holy See and the entire Catholic community," he wrote.

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88, in his residence at the Vatican's Domus Sanctae Marthae.