Drivers In Chattanooga Can Now Buy Used Kia Vehicles At Auto Simple

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Interested customers can now explore popular models such as the fuel-efficient Kia Forte, the spacious and family-ready Kia Sorento and the city-smart Kia Soul-all available at competitive prices. These models are known for their thoughtful engineering and modern styling, with features like Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM, available touchscreen infotainment systems and impressive EPA-estimated mileage ratings.

Kia stands out in the industry for its long list of advanced safety features. Many models in Auto Simple's used Kia lineup include forward collision warning, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert-technology typically reserved for newer vehicles, now made accessible through the dealership's used selection.

Each pre-owned Kia at Auto Simple is carefully inspected and reconditioned to meet high-quality standards. Customers also receive a detailed vehicle history report, so they can make informed decisions with confidence. The dealership's commitment to quality ensures that every Kia on the lot is road-ready and reliable.

The dealership offers flexible financing options, including buy-here-pay-here (BHPH) programs for customers with various credit situations. Their team works closely with buyers to find payment plans that fit their budgets and lifestyles, making vehicle ownership more accessible to everyone.

Many used Kia vehicles also qualify for available warranties and service contracts, providing added peace of mind long after the purchase. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Auto Simple makes it easy to drive away in a car you can count on.

Drivers in Chattanooga and surrounding areas are encouraged to visit Auto Simple or browse the inventory online to find their ideal used Kia.

SOURCE Auto Simple