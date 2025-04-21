South Fulton's 'Inaugural Mayor' Officially Announces Run For Office Before Large Crowd

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Citizens of South Fulton have grown tired of the constant negativity and infighting in their city, and they desire a leader who can deliver on the promises made when they voted to create this city. I am that positive leader with a wealth of government experience, vast political and personal relationships, and one who can seal the deal," Edwards said.

Prior to serving as the City's Inaugural Mayor, Edwards served over 14 years as the Fulton County Commissioner representing South Fulton. In this role, Edwards was instrumental in the allocation of millions of dollars of funding for the South Fulton Service District and was responsible for the creation of some of the crown jewels of the city, including Wolf Creek Amphitheater, South Fulton Arts Center, and the Adult-Day Program at the H.J.C Bowden Senior Multi-purpose Facility. As Mayor, Edwards successfully negotiated the acquisition of the majority of Fulton Industrial Boulevard (FIB) to be within the city limits. FIB is considered to be a major economic engine in the region.

Edwards' April 17th campaign rally was also the kick-off to his listening tour across the City of South Fulton, designed to be an opportunity for residents to share what they deem most important to move the city forward. Edwards' next stop will be Sunday, April 27th, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at Mulan's Asian Cuisine, 1195 Fairburn Road SW, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30331. Get more details about the campaign and the listening tour at .

About Bill Edwards for Mayor – South Fulton

Known for his tireless efforts in fostering economic growth and supporting civic organizations, Edwards has played a pivotal role in making South Fulton one of the fastest-growing and most prosperous areas in Metro Atlanta. During his tenure as the first mayor of the City of South Fulton, Bill Edwards achieved several notable accomplishments. Edwards prioritized attracting new businesses and encouraging economic growth in South Fulton. He worked on initiatives to create a business-friendly environment to help increase job opportunities and improve the local economy. For more information visit

