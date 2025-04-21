Global Rabies Vaccine Market Set To Witness Steady Growth Through 2032

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burlingame, CA, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rabies vaccine market size is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to rising incidence of zoonotic diseases like rabies.

By vaccine type, purified chick embryo cell vaccine (PCECV) segment accounts for a prominent rabies vaccine market share.

Based on end user, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global rabies vaccine market during the forecast period.

As per Coherent Market Insights' latest rabies vaccine market analysis, North America will likely retain its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure, growing emphasis on rabies prevention, and presence of leading rabies vaccine manufacturers.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the assessment period, owing to increasing prevalence of rabies.

Increasing Rabies Burden Fueling Market Growth

A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant rabies vaccine market growth factors. One major factor expected to fuel growth of rabies vaccine industry is the increasing incidence of rabies across the world.

Rabies remains a serious public health problem, especially in regions like Asia and Africa. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), rabies kills around 70,000 people worldwide each year.

The spread and mortality rate of rabies can be significantly prevented through vaccination. Thus, a higher incidence of rabies is expected to drive greater demand for rabies vaccines during the forecast period.

High Cost and Limited Accessibility Restraining Market Growth

The future rabies vaccine market outlook looks bright. However, several factors are expected to hinder its growth to some extent. These include high cost of rabies vaccines, limited access in low-resource regions, and low diagnostic rates.

Rabies vaccines used for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) can be expensive, especially for people in low-income or rural regions. This cost factor negatively impacts the overall rabies vaccine market demand.

Rabies vaccines are also not readily available in many rabies-endemic nations. Similarly, there is a limited awareness of the risk of rabies and the importance of timely vaccination in developing and underdeveloped nations, which further limits market growth.

Surge in Government and NGO Initiatives Creating New Growth Prospects

Governments, healthcare organizations, and NGOs are launching various initiatives, including mass dog vaccination drives, to control and reduce the burden of rabies. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) along with other agencies has launched the 'Zero by 30' initiative to eliminate human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030.

In 2025, the Thane Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra, India, launched a new anti-rabies vaccination drive to vaccinate 10,00 stray dogs. Such initiatives are expected to open new revenue-generation streams for manufacturers of rabies vaccines during the projection period.

Emerging Rabies Vaccine Market Trends

Governments and vaccine manufacturers across the world are launching awareness campaigns to educate people about the dangers of zoonotic diseases like rabies and the importance of vaccines. This is expected to positively impact sales of rabies vaccines.

Advancements in vaccine technologies, including cell-based production systems and recombinant DNA technology, are paving way for the development of safer, more effective, and cost-efficient vaccines. This will likely boost the overall rabies vaccine market growth in the coming years.

Companies are developing new formulations and delivery methods for vaccines to enhance their effectiveness, shelf life, and patient compliance. They are also focusing on exploring mRNA-based rabies vaccines to tackle rabies burden.

Analyst's View

“ The global rabies vaccine market value is set to grow steadily, driven primarily by rising incidence of rabies, growing awareness about the dangers of zoonotic disease, and expansion of vaccination programs,” said senior analyst Nikhilesh Ravindra Patel.“ On the other hand, high cost of vaccines, low diagnostic rates, and limited accessibility are limited rabies vaccine market growth.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in rabies vaccine market report:



Bharat Biotech Ltd

Novartis International AG

Sanofi S.A.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

Indian Immunologicals Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Zuventus HealthCare Ltd.

Cpl Biologicals Private Limited

Chiron Behring Vaccines Private Limited

Yisheng Biopharma Co., Ltd Bavarian Nordic A/S



Key Developments

In June 2024, NOBIVAC NXT Rabies portfolio was launched by Merck Animal Health in Canada to tackle the rabies burden. The portfolio consists of NOBIVAC NXT Canine-3 Rabies and NOBIVAC NXT Feline-3 Rabies. These rabies vaccines are designed to protect cats and dogs from rabies.

In April 2024, Sanofi introduced Verorab in the United Kingdom for pre-exposure and post-exposure prophylaxis of rabies. Verorab is an inactivated rabies vaccine created to protect individuals from rabies.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Vaccine Type-



Neutral vaccine



Suckling mouse brain vaccine

Semble rabies vaccine

Non–neutral vaccine



Duck embryo vaccine

Cell culture vaccine

Human diploid cell vaccine (HDCV)

Purified chick embryo cell vaccine (PCECV)

Purified Vero cell rabies vaccine (PVRV) Primary hamster kidney cell vaccine (PHKCV)

By Route of Administration-



Intra-muscular vaccine Oral vaccine (Veterinary use)

By End User-



Hospitals

Clinics Vaccination Centres



By Region-



North America



U.S.

Canada

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe



Germany



U,K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East



GCC Countries



Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa



South Africa



North Africa Central Africa

