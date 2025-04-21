Kaltura Recognized In The 2025 Gartner® Market Guide For Video Platform Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kaltura, the leading AI enterprise video cloud, powering live, real-time, and on-demand video experiences for the world's biggest brands, has been recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor.

Enterprise video platforms are becoming increasingly mission-critical and are utilized in more innovative ways than ever before, with the assistance of disruptive agentic AI-powered capabilities.

Kaltura remains committed to delivering the world's leading Video Platform. Kaltura's AI Video Experience Cloud includes leading live, real-time, and on-demand video solutions for enterprises, including a Video Content Management System (VCMS), a Video Portal, LMS and CMS video extensions, a Virtual Classroom, Virtual events & webinars, a TV Content Management System (TVCMS), and TV streaming Apps. All products offer robust engaging features and top-notch reliability, scalability, security, compliance, privacy, and accessibility that address the most demanding needs and requirements of top organizations worldwide.

With support for cloud, on-prem, and hybrid models, Kaltura video cloud is uniquely built atop a unified platform that powers all products and a wide range of enterprise use cases, spanning across marketing, sales, customer enablement & success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication & collaboration; and entertainment & monetization.

Kaltura's unified platform enables customers across industries to reduce silos, cut costs, streamline operations, and benefit from holistic business insights. Many leading organizations are consolidating their various video needs on Kaltura's unified platform instead of utilizing numerous point solutions from different vendors. Kaltura's platform and products are also uniquely designed and built with an API-first modular architecture that enables seamless integration into other systems, extensive customizations, and that can be deeply embedded into business workflows.

Kaltura is now also at the forefront of implementing AI and automation into enterprise video experiences, enabling organizations to maximize the value of their media assets.

The recently launched Kaltura Work Genie and Kaltura Class Genie AI-powered agents deliver hyper-personalized, immersive digital experiences for customers, employees, and students. Combining real-time immersive content creation with personalization at scale enables anyone in the organization to instantly discover customized materials, based on their specific needs, drawn exclusively from secure and verified organizational knowledge bases. This ensures accuracy, relevance, and improved outcomes. In addition, the recently launched Kaltura TV Genie enables media and telecommunication companies to offer hyper-personalized lean-forward viewing experiences for audiences, as well as to streamline their operations through enhancement and automation of content enrichment and curation. Kaltura AI Content Lab enables content creators to quickly transform their content into engaging, bite-sized experiences. With a single click, Content Lab generates clips, video quizzes, summaries, and chapters from videos and audio, saving time, reducing costs, and maximizing content value.

“We believe the Gartner recognition of Kaltura echoes our commitment to continue advancing video platforms through disruptive innovation,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-founder, Chairman, President and CEO at Kaltura.“Our agentic AI offerings empower enterprises to streamline, automate, and personalize every aspect of the video lifecycle, from creation to engagement. We convert routine manual tasks and generic insights and experiences, into automatic workflows and hyper-personalized insights and experiences, that boost efficiency, productivity, engagement, and business results.”

To learn more about Kaltura's interactive, AI-infused video solutions that increase engagement and boost business outcomes, visit here . To view a complimentary copy of the Gartner Market Guide for Video Platform Services, click here .

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura's AI Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; and entertainment, and monetization. For more information, visit

