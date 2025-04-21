Private Bancorp Of America, Inc. Announces Strong Net Income And Earnings Per Share For First Quarter 2025



Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $10.6 million, compared to $10.7 million in the prior quarter and $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net income for the first quarter of 2025 represents a return on average assets of 1.74% and a return on average tangible common equity of 18.74%

Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.80, compared to $1.82 in the prior quarter and $1.36 in the first quarter of 2024

Total deposits were $2.19 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $57.7 million or 2.7% from December 31, 2024, which included a reduction in brokered deposits of $96.9 million. Total deposits increased 15.1% year over year. Core deposits were $2.05 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $154.6 million or 8.2% from December 31, 2024. Core deposits increased 27.5% year over year

Total cost of deposits was 2.22% for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.36% in the prior quarter and 2.61% in the first quarter of 2024. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.11% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 2.29% at December 31, 2024. Total cost of funding sources was 2.29% for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.45% in the prior quarter and 2.70% in the first quarter of 2024

Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $2.08 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $6.5 million or 0.3% from December 31, 2024. Loans HFI increased 9.0% year over year

Net interest margin was 4.61% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 4.67% in the prior quarter and 4.31% in the first quarter of 2024

Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.3 million, compared to $17 thousand for the prior quarter and $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for loan losses was 1.27% of loans HFI as of March 31, 2025 compared to 1.31% at December 31, 2024

As of March 31, 2025, criticized and classified loans totaled $40.8 million, or 1.96% of total loans, up from $24.7 million, or 1.18% of total loans, in the prior quarter Tangible book value per share was $40.29 as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.89 since December 31, 2024 primarily as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 4.9% quarter-over-quarter and 20.1% year over year.

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company reported net income of $10.6 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $10.7 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $7.9 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated,“We continue to be pleased by the Company and the Team's performance. Strong growth in core deposits over the past year continues and we remain focused on building strong Relationships with our Clients. Loan demand was soft in Q1, as Clients and financial markets digest the current economy and prospects for future growth and stability. We remain optimistic that markets will settle, and demand will return. In the meantime, we are focused on providing the Distinctively Different Service our Clients and Prospects are seeking, getting more efficient and effective in our business through technology, continuous process improvement and building a strong Team throughout the Bank.”

Sowers added,“The Bank was recognized throughout the last year for superior financial performance and industry leading service metrics. These recognitions highlight CalPrivate Bank's dedication to excellence, innovation, delivering Client-focused banking solutions and enhancing shareholder value:



#1 for both Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) among banks with less than $5 billion in assets

#1 SBA 504 Community Bank Lender in the United States

#10 Best U.S. Bank by Bank Director's RankingBanking®

Client Net Promoter Score of 81 (World Class)

Bauer 5 Star Rating 2025 Best 50 OTCQX

“As Los Angeles continues to tackle the enormous task of cleaning up after the devastating fires, CalPrivate Bank remains committed to being a partner to our Clients and the Communities we serve.”

“As our economy transitions based on priorities of the new administration in Washington DC, and global economic uncertainties increase, management and the board are diligently assessing and acting upon potential future risks and market opportunities. The Bank continues to produce top tier financial results by seeking improved productivity through technology investments, streamlined systems and processes, and hiring top bankers in existing and potential new markets and market segments. We continue to prioritize unparalleled Client service and creative Solutions for our loyal and growing client base. We continue to support a broad range of non-profit organizations in the communities we serve, both through team member volunteering activities and financial resources. Our Team takes great pride in doing well for shareholders by doing good for clients and community,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $27.7 million, an increase of $0.3 million or 1.2% from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.0 million or 21.8% from the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior quarter was due to a $0.5 million decrease in interest expense, resulting from a 22 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, primarily driven by a 14 basis point decrease in the cost of total deposits.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 4.61%, compared to 4.67% for the prior quarter and 4.31% in the first quarter of 2024. The 6 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to lower yields on interest-earning assets and a decrease in prepayment-penalty fees. The yield on interest-earning assets was 6.70% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 6.89% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.14% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.36% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.22% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2.36% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 1.99% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2.07% in the prior quarter. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.11% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 2.29% at December 31, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.3 million, compared to $17 thousand in the prior quarter and $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. The provision expense for loans HFI for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.5 million, primarily reflecting heightened macroeconomic uncertainty incorporated into our forecasts. This was offset by a $0.2 million reversal for unfunded commitments due to increased line of credit utilization that resulted in lower unfunded commitment balances. For more details, please refer to the“Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.9 million in the prior quarter and $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. SBA loan sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $8.3 million with a 10.86% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $469 thousand, compared with $14.9 million with a 11.45% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $932 thousand in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $14.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $14.2 million in the prior quarter and $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio was 47.90% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 48.34% in the prior quarter and 52.84% in the first quarter of 2024. The slight decrease in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter was due to the decrease in noninterest expense.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.5 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 29.5%, compared to 29.6% in the prior quarter and 29.5% in the first quarter of 2024.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $2.48 billion, an increase of $58.9 million since December 31, 2024. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher cash and due from banks and investment securities, partially offset by lower loans receivable. Our total cash and due from banks increased to $218.5 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $54.6 million or 33.3% since December 31, 2024, primarily due to strong growth in core deposits along with lower loan demand. Investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) were $156.3 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $11.1 million or 7.6% since December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of March 31, 2025, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $10.1 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $12.1 million (pre-tax) as of December 31, 2024. The average duration of the Bank's AFS portfolio is 3.8 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities. Loans HFI totaled $2.08 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $6.5 million or 0.3% since December 31, 2024, reflecting lower loan production as borrowers deferred new financings amid economic and interest-rate uncertainty as well as wildfire-related disruptions in Southern California.

Total deposits were $2.19 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $57.7 million since December 31, 2024. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $154.6 million, which was driven by a $108.9 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs) and a $45.7 million increase in noninterest-bearing core deposits. The deposit mix has continued to shift due to short-term interest rates remaining elevated compared to recent years. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 29.2% of total core deposits. Offsetting the increase to total deposits from core deposits, brokered deposits decreased by $96.9 million. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 50.1% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2025, total available liquidity was $2.1 billion or 192.8% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $366 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.8 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of March 31, 2025, the allowance for loan losses was $26.4 million or 1.27% of loans HFI, compared to $27.3 million or 1.31% of loans HFI as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in the coverage ratio from December 31, 2024 is due primarily to a $1.1 million partial charge-off of a nonaccrual loan that previously had a specific reserve of $2.0 million. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.63% of total assets as of March 31, 2025 compared to 0.47% as of December 31, 2024. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $1.3 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $1.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in the reserve for unfunded commitments was due to lower unfunded commitment balances (driven by higher credit line usage). Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, there were no doubtful credits and classified assets were $27.8 million and $14.9 million, respectively. Total classified assets consisted of 20 loans as of March 31, 2025, which included 17 loans totaling $24.7 million secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 52.7%, of which 11 loans totaling $16.4 million had SBA guarantees. The remaining three loans were $3.1 million of commercial and industrial loans, one of which was an unsecured loan on nonaccrual status with a carrying value of $1.5 million and a specific reserve of $1.0 million (net of a $1.1 million partial charge off).

The Bank's loan portfolio does include assets that are in the affected areas of Los Angeles devastated by wildfires. However, based on assessments performed to date, management does not believe there is a material impact to the financial statements.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank's capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for“well capitalized” institutions and are as follows: