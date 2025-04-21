L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers Of The Future Volume 41 Releases In The United States And Canada

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 eBook, Paperback, and Audiobook

Winners and Judges at the 41st Annual Writers and Illustrators of the Future Awards Gala

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 releasing broadly in bookstores throughout the United States and Canada.

- L. Ron Hubbard, Contest founderHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41” will be released on April 22 in bookstores across the US and Canada. This includes Barnes & Noble and Books-a-Million in the US, Chapters, Indigo, and Coles in Canada, and independent bookstores everywhere. The eBook, paperback, and unabridged audiobook will also be available on Amazon.The release marks the series entry into its fifth decade of realizing Mr. Hubbard's vision that“A culture is as rich and as capable of surviving as it has imaginative artists.”The Writing Contest is the longest-running science fiction and fantasy competition of its kind in the world.“This year, we have winners from five countries-Canada, China, Hungary, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America,” stated the Contest Director, Joni Labaqui.“So not only are the Writers and Illustrators Contests the largest competitions of their kind in the world, but their scope is truly international with 989 winners and published finalists from 50 countries throughout the Contests' history.”Winners published in“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41” are:KILL SWITCHby Robert F. LowellIllustrated by Jordan Smajstrla (Grand Prize Illustrator)When an obsolete police robot gets one last chance to avoid the scrapyard, he finds the line between justice and murder is as thin as a silicon wafer.BLACKBIRD STONEby Ian KeithIllustrated by Marianna MesterWhen a door to eternity opens in a downtown doctor's office, a man and a woman from opposite sides forge a marriage of love between irreconcilable universes.STORM DAMAGEby T. R. NausIllustrated by Haileigh EnriquezA beleaguered scientist discovers time travel is possible, but a brewing storm threatens to erase his legacy.KARMA BIRDSby Lauren McGuireIllustrated by Breanda PetschAs Claire and her sisters are on the run to avoid the deadly birds, a stop for gas may throw them into moral danger.THE BOY FROM ELSEWHENby Barlow CrassmontIllustrated by Daniel MontifarIn a world of mandated technology, one boy's defiance sparks intrigue, envy, and a desire for forgotten freedoms.CODE L1by Andrew JacksonIllustrated by HeatherAnne LeeOn an uncharted jungle world, a survey team meets an impossible horror from beyond death itself.ASCIIby Randyn C. J. Bartholomew (Grand Prize Writer)Illustrated by Tremani SutcliffeA cheerful self-driving car gives a ride to a reclusive writer, and during the trip faces a choice with world-altering ramifications.SLIP STONEby Sandra SkalskiIllustrated by Haileigh EnriquezCarlos Buela doesn't know where or when he is, or how to find the bus back home-but that rock he bought as a souvenir is to blame.THE STENCH OF FREEDOMby Joel C. ScobergIllustrated by John BarlowIn a lightning-powered city, a father confronts the rotten truth of the man he has become as he discovers that no one is truly free in a society built on oppression.THE RUNE WITCHby Jefferson SnowIllustrated by David HoffrichterIn the wake of a devastating tragedy, the last member of a magical sisterhood must choose between forgiveness or unleashing a vengeful demon.THIRTY MINUTES OR IT'S A PARADOXby Patrick MacPheeIllustrated by Cam CollinsWhen a pizza delivery guy meets his time-traveling future selves, he must juggle conspiracies, collapsing timelines, and cooling pizzas.A WORLD OF REPETITIONSby Seth Atwater Jr.Illustrated by CL ForsThe world is trapped in a thirty-four-hour time loop where everything resets except memories. With reality fractured, humanity struggles to forge a new normal.Additional stories published by established authors are:TOUGH OLD MANby L. Ron HubbardIllustrated by Dwayne HarrisA rookie constable on a desolate alien outpost faces the ultimate trial: proving himself under the guidance of the legendary Old Keno, whose training methods are as brutal as the terrain.MY NAME WAS TOMby Tim PowersIllustrated by Gigi HooperA man trapped on an endless ship searches for his wife amid strange, forgotten decks and haunting memories.UNDER FALSE COLOURSby Sean WilliamsInspired by Craig Elliott's book cover image Creature of the StormWhen a ship emerges from the depths of a gas giant, a solitary observer intervenes, unraveling an ancient cycle of survival, identity, and evolution.L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future Writing Contest in 1983 to provide“a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 571 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.The 418 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have created art for over 700 books, 500 comics and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, television shows and documentaries.For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit .

