CARACAL And ICOMM Inaugurate State-Of-The-Art Small Arms Manufacturing Facility In Hyderabad Under 'Make In India' & Aatmanirbhar Bharat Vision



EDGE entity CARACAL sign Licensing Agreement with India's ICOMM (Group Company of MEIL) for localised production of CARACAL firearms The agreement marks the first-ever Transfer of Technology for defence articles from UAE to India

Hyderabad, India/Abu Dhabi, UAE:CARACAL, a leading small arms manufacturer from the UAE and an entity within EDGE Group, in collaboration with ICOMM Tele Ltd, a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), today inaugurated a world-class small arms manufacturing facility at ICOMM's Integrated Engineering Facility in Hyderabad.

This exclusive facility will serve as a local manufacturing hub for a comprehensive portfolio of advanced weapons under a historic Technology Transfer (ToT) agreement with CARACAL, marking a landmark milestone in UAE–India defence collaboration.



The mission-proven CAR 816 close-quarters battle rifle, chambered in 5.56x45mm NATO

The highly-reliable CAR 817 assault rifle, chambered in 7.62x51mm NATO

The lightweight CSR 338 bolt-action sniper rifle, chambered in .338 Lapua Magnum

The lightweight CSR 308 bolt-action sniper rifle, chambered in .308 Winchester

The highly-accurate CSR 50 bolt-action anti-materiel sniper rifle, chambered in 12.7x99mm NATO

The modern CMP9 submachine gun, chambered in 9x19mm The versatile CARACAL EF and CARACAL F GEN II combat pistols, chambered in 9x19mm

Under this initiative, the facility will produce:

These next-generation weapons will serve the critical needs of: Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Special Forces, State Police Forces, and SPG, and also cater to global export requirements of CARACAL.

Sumanth Paturu, Managing Director, ICOMM Tele Ltd, said:“This facility stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to India's defence forces and our belief in the vision of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. At ICOMM, we are not just making in India, we are making for India and for the world, with precision, pride and purpose.

With CARACAL by our side as a trusted and visionary partner, we are building more than world-class weapons-we are building a bold, self-reliant India. This is our salute to every soldier, and our promise to deliver quality that protects, empowers and inspires.”

Hamad Alameri, CEO of CARACAL, said:“The launch of the ICOMM CARACAL Small Arms Complex marks a milestone in our efforts to support the Indian market and defence industry.

As the first small arms technology transfer from the UAE to India, the factory further highlights our commitment to Prime Minister Modi's Make in India initiative. With successful technical qualification by two Special Forces units and strong progress in army trials, we are proud to deepen our role in India's defence ecosystem. ICOMM has proven to be a highly capable and reliable partner, with world-class manufacturing expertise and a deep commitment to national self-reliance.”

The facility is a cornerstone in India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India journey, blending global technology with Indian manufacturing excellence. It will also support CARACAL's international programmes, strengthening India's role as a trusted global defence production hub.