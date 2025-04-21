403
CARACAL And ICOMM Inaugurate State-Of-The-Art Small Arms Manufacturing Facility In Hyderabad Under 'Make In India' & Aatmanirbhar Bharat Vision
This exclusive facility will serve as a local manufacturing hub for a comprehensive portfolio of advanced weapons under a historic Technology Transfer (ToT) agreement with CARACAL, marking a landmark milestone in UAE–India defence collaboration. Under this initiative, the facility will produce:
EDGE entity CARACAL sign Licensing Agreement with India's ICOMM (Group Company of MEIL) for localised production of CARACAL firearms
The agreement marks the first-ever Transfer of Technology for defence articles from UAE to India
The mission-proven CAR 816 close-quarters battle rifle, chambered in 5.56x45mm NATO
The highly-reliable CAR 817 assault rifle, chambered in 7.62x51mm NATO
The lightweight CSR 338 bolt-action sniper rifle, chambered in .338 Lapua Magnum
The lightweight CSR 308 bolt-action sniper rifle, chambered in .308 Winchester
The highly-accurate CSR 50 bolt-action anti-materiel sniper rifle, chambered in 12.7x99mm NATO
The modern CMP9 submachine gun, chambered in 9x19mm
The versatile CARACAL EF and CARACAL F GEN II combat pistols, chambered in 9x19mm
