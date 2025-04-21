Social Media's Impact On SEA Gamers: Leveraging Social Media For Brand Awareness And Loyalty In Gaming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the integral role of social media in the daily lives of Asian gamers, with 62% of SEA gamers using it for new game info. This report explores two key themes: the importance of community building in propelling gaming brands and the most influential social platforms by country.

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optimal Channels for Promoting New Games: Preferred Social Media & Messaging Platforms" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Social media has become an integral part of the daily lives of Asians, especially among the gaming community. 62% of SEA gamers turn to social media for information about new game releases More than just a platform for marketing and community engagement, it fosters connection and is seen as a trusted source of information.

Understanding the pivotal role of social media is crucial for successfully leveraging these platforms to increase brand awareness and loyalty among gamers.

This Knowledge Brief dives deep into two key themes that can support your social media strategy:



First, it explores the significance of community building, highlighting how strong, engaged communities can propel a gaming brand forward. Second, it examines the most influential social media and messaging platforms by country.

List of Exhibits



Primary Sources for New Game Information by Game Platform

Primary Sources for New Game Information by Gamer Type (PC)

Primary Sources for New Game Information by Gamer Type (Console) Primary Sources for New Game Information by Gamer Type (Mobile)

