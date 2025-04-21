Pooja Banerjee On Her Second Pregnancy & Plans To Return To Mumbai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) A popular face in Indian television, Pooja Banerjee is gearing up to embrace motherhood for the second time.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Pooja shared that she is enjoying a different kind of motherhood for the second time.

Asked about her second pregnancy, she told IANS, "It feels that 24 hours is less this time. My hands are so full this time even when I'm not in Mumbai or I'm not working as an actress but the time literally flies. I'm so busy with Sana, her schedule, and my Studio work that I literally think where does my time go? It does get a little tiring after a point since I had extensive traveling in this pregnancy. Yet I'm enjoying a different kind of motherhood for the second time and I'm looking forward to telling stories to my kids."

Pooja revealed that she always wanted to give her firstborn a sibling as she believes that it's the biggest gift you can give a child. "Thankfully Sandeep (husband) was also on the same page. I've grown up with two brothers so I know the life with a sibling.", she stated.

Pooja was also asked when she is expected to return to the screen post-delivery. Reacting to this, she disclosed, "Of course. It all depends upon my health and my kid's needs. I wouldn't want to exert myself. So I'll take it easy and see what kind of opportunities come my way."

Sharing what it has been like shifting to New Delhi, the actress revealed, "It's different than Mumbai obviously. It's a joint family here so lots of family members take care of the kids and their always a different kind of celebrations happening. But more than anything else, you like the fact that there is more space in here than in Mumbai."

Spilling the beans about her plans to return to Mumbai, Pooja said, "I do miss Mumbai but it's more like I do miss being in front of the camera and acting. I don't really miss the traffic, the hustle, or the congestion. I'm actually in a happy space that I'm getting a larger space for my child to grow, play, and learn."