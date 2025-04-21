403
India Raises Worries Over Student Visa Cancellations
(MENAFN) Based on the media, New Delhi has reportedly expressed unease over the recent revocation of student visas for Indian nationals in the United States, just prior to the scheduled visit of US Vice President J.D. Vance to India.
The vice president commenced his three-day stay in New Delhi on Monday and is set to engage in discussions with Indian Premier Narendra Modi.
The matter came to public attention following a study carried out by the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), which revealed that more than 4,000 international students had their visas rescinded in the last couple of months.
Notably, Indian students comprised approximately 50 percent of those impacted, based on the data collected through the survey.
This uptick in visa cancellations appears to align with the rollout of a recently launched artificial intelligence-based system called “Catch and Revoke.”
This initiative is reportedly designed to detect students whose social media activity might be considered inconsistent with "US foreign policy interests", as outlined in the report.
Furthermore, the Department of Homeland Security has initiated a countrywide operation focusing on students listed in law enforcement databases.
These individuals have allegedly breached visa stipulations, leading to the annulment of their legal status under American immigration regulations.
Despite these developments, the US authorities have dismissed allegations of disproportionately singling out Indian students in this endeavor.
