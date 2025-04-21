Nationwide Poll Shows Americans Surfing Through A Sea Of Digital Dust Bunnies

In a poll conducted between January 21 and February 5, 2025, Americans shared their perspectives on digital accumulation. Here are the results.

The first (and seemingly last) step is recognizing the problem

Most everyone is mindful of the need to delete. Ninety-five percent of survey respondents said they delete unnecessary files at some point to keep their devices functioning. But only 10% of people feel confident doing so. In fact, one-in-three people feel overwhelmed, anxious and stressed by managing digital files.

While the least of their concerns was data privacy (37%), Americans know that too much data eats up storage (80%), threatens device performance (71%), makes it hard to find stuff (44%) and drains the device's battery (43%).

Despite knowing excessive data is problematic and wanting to do something about it, Americans are all over the map when it comes to solutions. They're addressing digital file accumulation with varying degrees of success and a fair amount of anxiety, evidenced by their willingness to do most any other chore before dumping data.



A whopping 59% would rather wash dishes than face their digital files. Other preferred activities include getting an annual physical (23%), going to the dentist (22%), and even eating liver and onions (17%). Sprucing up the house, car or yard is a much higher priority.

Americans delete stored photos about as often as they clean out the junk drawer (Admit it...everyone has at least one!) – once or twice per year.

Hesitancy to delete is driven by a fear of deleting something they might need later (42%). Procrastination is also a major culprit (36%). Almost half (46%) of respondents said they use less than 10 apps per week yet store many more. One-third of Americans store 26 to 50 apps and another 11% store 50 to 100.

Putting a $40,000 band aid on the problem

The data indicate that digital files fall prey to an 'out of sight, out of mind' mentality. Digital files are compact, easy to store, and you don't have to think about them until something fails, making it easy for mess to accumulate without realizing it. And it's a disturbing trend to see younger generations buying their way out of practicing good digital hygiene.



Nearly half (49%) of Gen Z and Millennials polled say they pay for data storage. That number drops off significantly for Gen X and Boomers.

Of the Gen Z group - 48% pay $1-20 each month. Another 40% pay $20-40 and 11% pay $40-60 monthly for data storage. Accounting for a 3% inflation rate, assuming a 25-year-old pays $20/month for data storage until the age of 85, they will spend $40,000 over their lifetime on digital storage.

Take the next step

Expert Digital Minimalist Kath Younger has partnered with Compass Datacenters for Earth Day to inspire and assist people in cleaning out their digital closet. Check out for tips, tricks and small ways to have a large impact on your digital future.

