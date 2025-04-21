7 Consumer Trends And 4 Mega-Trends To Drive Success In The Kids Nutrition Market
Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategies & Trends in Kids Nutrition 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Understanding the key consumer trends impacting kids nutrition will give you a huge advantage in an area that's facing very some specific opportunities and challenges.
Launching a healthier kids product is risky - it's a crowded and challenging market and the failure rate is high. This report will help you reduce risk and maximise your chances of success.
Report Scope:
- 7 key consumer trends that you can utilise to create a point of difference and achieve sales growth 4 Mega-Trends that must form part of any strategy 7 strategies that you can use to guide your innovations A life-cycle analysis so you can work out where to best position your brand in the market - and what that means for your pricing strategy and volume targets.
Detailed with mini case studies, this report highlights brands that have thrived, carved niche markets, or faltered, providing lessons on varying degrees of success.
The backdrop of global economic challenges, including recession and inflation, underscores the timeliness and utility of this report. It is built on:
- Over 15 years of the publisher's expert consultancy in the kids' nutrition market A wealth of primary research, informed by interviews with industry executives
Key Topics Covered:
Seven strategies in kids nutrition
Using the lifecycle model for brand positioning & pricing
Mega Trends in kids nutrition
- Mega Trend 1: Snackification at the heart of strategy Mega Trend 2: Naturally functional Mega Trend 3: Fragmentation of health beliefs Mega Trend 4: Sustainability
Key Trends in kids nutrition
- Key Trend 1: Real food and UPFs Key Trend 2: Plants made convenient Key Trend 3: Animal protein Key Trend 4: Sweetness reinvented Key Trend 5: Rethinking fat Key Trend 6: Provenance & authenticity Key Trend 7: Digestive wellness diversifies
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment