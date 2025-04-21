7 Consumer Trends And 4 Mega-Trends To Drive Success In The Kids Nutrition Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Navigate the crowded kids nutrition market with the comprehensive report, designed to help you reduce risk and boost success. Understand the 4 Mega-Trends shaping strategies and implement 7 proven strategies for innovation. Learn through mini case studies of successful brands. Leverage 15+ years of expert consultancy and extensive primary research to position your brand effectively amid economic challenges. Uncover insights to optimize your sales growth and pricing strategy.

Understanding the key consumer trends impacting kids nutrition will give you a huge advantage in an area that's facing very some specific opportunities and challenges.

Launching a healthier kids product is risky - it's a crowded and challenging market and the failure rate is high. This report will help you reduce risk and maximise your chances of success.

Report Scope:



7 key consumer trends that you can utilise to create a point of difference and achieve sales growth

4 Mega-Trends that must form part of any strategy

7 strategies that you can use to guide your innovations A life-cycle analysis so you can work out where to best position your brand in the market - and what that means for your pricing strategy and volume targets.

Detailed with mini case studies, this report highlights brands that have thrived, carved niche markets, or faltered, providing lessons on varying degrees of success.

The backdrop of global economic challenges, including recession and inflation, underscores the timeliness and utility of this report. It is built on:



Over 15 years of the publisher's expert consultancy in the kids' nutrition market A wealth of primary research, informed by interviews with industry executives

Key Topics Covered:

Seven strategies in kids nutrition

Using the lifecycle model for brand positioning & pricing

Mega Trends in kids nutrition



Mega Trend 1: Snackification at the heart of strategy

Mega Trend 2: Naturally functional

Mega Trend 3: Fragmentation of health beliefs Mega Trend 4: Sustainability

Key Trends in kids nutrition



Key Trend 1: Real food and UPFs

Key Trend 2: Plants made convenient

Key Trend 3: Animal protein

Key Trend 4: Sweetness reinvented

Key Trend 5: Rethinking fat

Key Trend 6: Provenance & authenticity Key Trend 7: Digestive wellness diversifies

