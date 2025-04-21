Australia Kids Scooter Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Australia's Kids Scooter Market To Hit USD 6.17 Million By 2030

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Kids Scooter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (2 Wheel, 3 Wheel), By Type (Electric, Non-Electric/Kick), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australian kids scooter market size is expected to reach USD 6.17 million by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2030.

The company, Micro Mobility Systems Ltd., offers training programs on safety and correct handling techniques on Micro Mobility Day. Every year, more than six thousand children participate in the training course. The course focuses on braking technologies as well as understanding and awareness related to danger. Such initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on product adoption, which, in turn, will fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

With the growing demand for scooters among consumers in the country, the Australian government is changing laws in favor of electric scooter riders and owners. Governments are normalizing norms to boost the adoption of electric scooters to reduce traffic congestion, public transport overcrowding, and associated environmental and economic costs. For instance, in December 2019, the ACT government announced that they would be legalizing the use of electric scooters on footpaths and shared paths, following increased public demand. Canberra residents are now permitted to travel at speeds of up to 15km/h on footpaths and up to 25km/h in all other permitted locations.

By product, the 2 wheel segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. These scooters can achieve higher speed and are designed to carry more weight. They are made of durable materials, such as airplane-grade aluminum. Shifting government focus toward greener modes of transportation is expected to promote the growth of the market in the coming years.

The online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing distribution channel over the forecast period. Increasing product visibility on Walk Bye, and Gumtree is the main factor driving the sales of kids scooters through the online channel. In addition, online portals provide 24*7 assistance, have a variety of products to choose from, and offer heavy discounts on branded products. Moreover, e-commerce retailers are expanding their presence in tier II and III cities and are focusing on improving delivery services. Comparison features on websites and a rise in direct-to-consumer offerings are also acting as catalysts for the growth of the online segment.

Australia Kids Scooter Market Report Highlights



The 3 wheel product segment accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 64% in 2024. This is attributed to the increasing demand for the product owing to its enhanced features and multi-functionality.

The electric type segment is expected to register the highest revenue-based CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030 owing to the growing popularity of e-scooters, particularly among children. The offline channel dominated the kids scooter market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. This is attributed to consumers' inclination toward offline stores for purchasing scooters for their kids to find the right fit and understand the mechanism as well as functionality.

