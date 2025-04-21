RPM Recognized As 2024 Supplier Of The Year By General Motors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "To be the first pure non-asset-based logistics provider receiving this distinguished award is a reflection of how far our organization has come since our inception in 2012. Over the years, RPM has made a name for itself in running toward complexity. Our values-Resilience, Reliability, and Respect-are what OEMs, remarketers, retailers, dealerships, auction houses, rental and fleet management companies, and tiered suppliers have come to expect when working with RPM. This award encourages our employees to continue paying attention to detail, focusing on performance, and obsessing over quality and customer service.

Our vision is to revolutionize the automotive logistics industry through agile, innovative solutions that create a seamless, reliable experience, setting new standards for service and performance. This honor is a great reminder that we are on the right path." - John Perkovich, President, RPM North America

GM's Supplier of the Year awards recognize global suppliers for their execution across key categories like safety, innovation, and resilience. A global cross-functional team makes award selections based not only on an organization's performance across 2024 but also on their alignment to GM's core values and ambitious goals.

"For more than 30 years, General Motors has recognized the company's top global suppliers at our annual event, spotlighting their innovation and resiliency through even the most challenging circumstances," said Jeff Morrison, Global Chief Procurement Officer at GM. "Together, we're helping bring advanced technology and the industry's broadest portfolio of vehicles to market for GM customers."

This year, 92 suppliers across 12 countries made GM's 2024 Supplier of the Year list. For more information, visit class="validateurls_yellow" href="" rel="nofollow" g .

RPM provides the automotive ecosystem with flexible logistics for the transportation of finished vehicles and other specialty freight. To support the exact requirements of our clients, RPM's custom-engineered technology automates, optimizes, and digitizes the shipping process throughout a vehicle's life cycle. Our non-asset model is agile and flexible, bridging transportation modes regardless of scope and complexity to drive an operational advantage for our clients.

Backed by Trive Capital and Bluejay Capital, RPM strives to be the premier service aggregator for finished vehicle logistics and value-add interconnected services. By offering our clients a sophisticated network covering over-the-road, rail, port, and sea, we are transforming the future of mobility.

General Motors is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick , Cadillac , Chevrolet , and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM .

CONTACT:

Drew Sherman

SVP, Brand Strategy & Growth Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE RPM Freight Systems LLC