Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spring Has Sprung With Domino's® 50% Off Pizza Deal

2025-04-21 07:16:13
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Springtime is here, in more ways than one! The weather isn't the only thing warming up – so are Domino's pizza ovens, as we've just launched another great offer for customers," said Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president – chief restaurant officer. "Whether you want a casual weeknight dinner in, or a fun weekend gathering with friends and family, our half-off pizza deal is a fantastic one to take advantage of. Domino's offers six delicious crust options – Hand Tossed, Handmade Pan, Crunchy Thin, gluten-free, New York Style, and Parmesan Stuffed Crust – as well as a variety of Specialty Pizzas, which are sure to satisfy any pizza craving."

Customers can select Domino's 50% off deal when they order on or via Domino's mobile app.

About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,300 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $19.1 billion in 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2024 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

