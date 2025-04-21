Northland Power Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (TSX:) (“” or the“”) announced today the appointment of Jeff Hart as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 1, 2025.

Mr. Hart brings a wealth of experience in financial leadership and capital markets, having served in senior executive roles – including CFO – at two large publicly-traded Canadian energy companies, Husky Energy and Cenovus Energy. His extensive experience in capital markets, treasury and tax management, capital allocation, debt capital markets, balance sheet management, and mergers and acquisitions will be instrumental as Northland continues to drive its financial growth and strategic objectives. In addition to Mr. Hart's commercial and capital markets expertise, he brings deep experience in corporate finance, strategy, risk management, financial planning, and operations. Prior to his time at Cenovus and Husky, he held roles at Statoil, Imperial Oil, and Deloitte.

Adam Beaumont, who has been instrumental during this leadership transition and has served as Interim CFO, will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, reporting to Mr. Hart. In this newly created position, Mr. Beaumont will oversee corporate finance, treasury, project finance, and investor relations.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Adam for his leadership as interim CFO. His contributions during this time have been invaluable to Northland, and we are grateful for his support. Adam will continue to play a significant role in the Company's ongoing success in his new position,” said Christine Healy, President & Chief Executive Officer of Northland.

“We are excited to welcome Jeff Hart as Northland's new Chief Financial Officer,” added Ms. Healy.“Following an extensive global search, we are confident that Jeff's impressive track record in capital markets and leading large-scale global energy projects, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit and deep financial expertise, makes him an exceptional addition to our team. His leadership, insight and investor mindset will be key as we continue to execute our strategy and deliver long-term shareholder value. We look forward to his contributions as we strengthen our position in the industry.”

Mr. Hart holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Finance from Saint Mary's University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. He will be based at Northland's headquarters in Toronto and will report directly to Ms. Healy.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canada-based global power producer dedicated to accelerating the global energy transition. Founded in 1987, with almost four decades of experience, Northland has a long history of developing, owning and operating a diversified mix of energy infrastructure assets including offshore and onshore wind, solar, battery energy storage, and natural gas. Northland also supplies energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.2 GW of gross operating generating capacity, 2.4 GW under construction and a significant inventory of early to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 10 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's Common Shares, Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and respectively.

