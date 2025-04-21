Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market 2025-2030 - Rising Demand For Temporary Power Solutions Drives Growth In The Mobile Power Rentals Sector

The global mobile power generation equipment rentals market is anticipated to reach USD 8.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is propelled by the increasing need for flexible, reliable, and temporary power solutions in sectors like construction, oil & gas, events, and emergency response.

The surge in infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies, along with the necessity for power in remote and off-grid locations, are key drivers of market expansion. Additionally, the frequency of natural disasters and power outages has escalated the demand for mobile power generation equipment to ensure uninterrupted operations during emergencies.

The incorporation of renewable energy sources, such as solar and hybrid generators, significantly contributes to market growth. With industries and governments focusing on sustainability, the adoption of cleaner and efficient mobile power solutions is on the rise. Technological advancements like IoT-enabled monitoring and predictive maintenance enhance the efficiency and reliability of rental equipment, boosting market demand further. Government initiatives in modernizing power infrastructure and promoting clean energy solutions are also playing a crucial role in supporting the market's growth.

Industries with high power demands-construction, manufacturing, and healthcare, in particular-rely on mobile power generation equipment for their temporary and backup power needs. Renting offers flexibility and cost-effectiveness, making it an attractive choice over purchasing. Stringent environmental regulations and the emphasis on energy efficiency are encouraging the adoption of advanced rental solutions like low-emission and fuel-efficient generators. These factors, coupled with the growing focus on energy security and sustainability, highlight the importance of mobile power generation equipment rentals in modern industrial and commercial operations.

Enterprise applications dominated the market in 2024 with a revenue share of 61.83%.

Generators held the largest revenue share of 63.70% in 2024, due to their versatility and reliability in sectors such as construction and oil & gas. North America led the market with a revenue share of 39.71% in 2024, driven by high demand in construction, oil & gas, and disaster recovery sectors, alongside frequent natural disasters and power outages.

