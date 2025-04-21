403
Arab Leagues Mourn Late Pope Francis
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 21 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit mourned Pope Francis, who passed away Monday after a long battle with illness.
In a statement, Arab League said the Pope's courageous stances, which supported peace and coexistence, would remain a model of religious tolerance and bringing people together.
The statement recalled the Pope's last Easter sermon, in which he indicated that his thoughts were with the people of Gaza, where "the terrible conflict continues to cause death and destruction and to create a dramatic and deplorable humanitarian situation", calling for a ceasefire and aid access.
In its obituary, the league noted that the Pope, through his various stances, expressed absolute support for humanity, regardless of religion, recalling his daily communication with the people of Gaza, who were under brutal Israeli aggression, through direct calls over the past months.
Pope Francis's voice in condemning Israeli brutality remained loud and clear until the very last moment, in the face of campaigns launched against him by Israel and those seeking to silence any voice criticizing it, noted the statement.
The statement added that the Pope's stances, in particular, on refugee issues, regardless of their religion or the country from which they fled, escaping conflict and death, have been an inspiration to many around the world. (end)
