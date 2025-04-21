Canaan Inc. Files 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN ) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), an innovator in crypto mining, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 18, 2025. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC's website at and on the Company's investor relations website at .

The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at [email protected] .

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN ), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, Canaan's founding team shipped to its customers the world's first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology in bitcoin's history under the brand name Avalon. In 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market. To learn more about Canaan, please visit .

Investor Relations Contact

Canaan Inc.

Xi Zhang

Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC.

Robin Yang

Tel: +1 (347) 396-3281

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Canaan Inc.

