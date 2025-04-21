Joey Tattoo Launches New Tattoo Apprenticeship Opportunities In North Jersey With Ink Different Tattoos

Become A Tattoo Artist

Tattoo Legend Joey Tattoo Comes to the Rescue for Aspiring Tattoo Artists in New Jersey

- Paul-Anthony Surdi, Ink Different TattoosLINCOLN PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ink Different's Nationwide Tattoo Apprenticeship Program is proud to announce its partnership with one of the most respected names in the tattoo industry: Joey Tattoo . With over 35 years of experience as a tattoo artist and international recognition as the star of Spike TV's Tattoo Rescue, Joey Tattoo brings an unparalleled legacy of excellence to the future of the tattoo industry.Through this collaboration, qualified tattoo apprentices in North Jersey will train side-by-side with seasoned professionals in Joey's Main Street Tattoo and Park Ave Tattoo studios. These new locations mark a major milestone for Ink Different, reaffirming its mission to provide mentorship-driven, real-world tattoo apprenticeships that uphold the highest standards of excellence.“I figured out really fast that I could make a living... that made people happy,” shared Joey in a recent video hosted on his Master Mentor page at BecomeATattooArtist.“There is a future in this.”“What people should know,” shares Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different,“Is that this is not just a great tattoo apprenticeship-it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from a true tattoo industry legend who has been shaping the industry for the better, for decades.”With this launch, Ink Different continues to reshape how people become Tattoo Artists-offering structured paths into the industry with industry legends who prioritize quality, ethics, and career longevity. Whether you're a young aspiring artist or someone ready to pivot into a creative career, there's no better place to start than learning from the best.🔗 Learn more about the North Jersey Tattoo Apprenticeship ProgramAbout Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different is a national leader in tattoo apprenticeships, offering real tattoo apprenticeships inside real tattoo studios led by professional Tattoo Artists. Built on the principles of excellence and equal opportunity, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with the training, mentorship, and support they need to not just enter the industry-but thrive in it. With locations across the country and the introduction of the Master Mentorship Program, Ink Different is raising the standards for success and possibility in the craft of tattooing.

