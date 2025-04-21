Global Health Experts Appointed To Judge Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025, To Be Held In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare provider in the GCC and India, has unveiled the distinguished Grand Jury for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025 in Dubai, UAE. This esteemed panel comprises of five leading healthcare experts:, Co-Chairperson of the Global HIV Prevention Coalition, Botswana, Special Ambassador of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance and Former Minister of Health, Botswana;, Adjunct Professor at the WHO Collaborating Centre, University of Technology, Sydney, and Editor Emeritus of the Human Resources for Health Journal;, OBE Awardee and Independent Healthcare Consultant, Former CEO Central & Northwest London, NHS and Former CEO of Royal College of Nursing, UK;, President Elect at International Diabetes Federation, Senior Consultant at AXA EssentiAll, France and Board Chair of Harbr & Managing Director of Health4all Advisory, UK and, Executive Chairman of Asia Healthcare Holdings & Senior Advisor, TPG Growth, and General Council Member, Neonates Foundation of India.

Reflecting on the remarkable entries this year,said,“As we approach the 4edition of Aster Guardians Global Nursing Awards, it is inspiring to witness the platform's evolution and its profound impact on the global nursing community. This year has seen an exceptional response from nurses worldwide, with over 100,000 registrations pouring in from 199 countries. The task ahead for our esteemed panel of judges is both exciting and challenging, as they shortlist 10 finalists of accomplished nurses making significant contributions in their respective fields and communities. One of these outstanding nurses will win the prestigious award, accompanied by a prize fund of USD 250,000.”

“We are thankful to our Grand Jury members who have believed in the cause and supported the initiative over the years, shaping it's growth journey. I am also excited to welcome Mr. Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman of Asia Healthcare Holdings, to the Grand Jury for this edition. With his vast experience in transforming healthcare systems and his dedication to advancing global healthcare, he brings invaluable expertise and a unique perspective to this prestigious panel” he added.

, who joins the Grand Jury for Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award this year, brings over 30 years of global healthcare leadership and a deep commitment to advancing excellence in patient care, making him a distinguished addition to the panel.

On joining the Grand Jury for AGGNA 2025, he commented“Nursing is a combination of intelligence, care and compassion. Nurses symbolise positivity, hope and change. These exceptional individuals are a critical part of our society as they devote themselves to the well-being of others, passionately helping and supporting their patients. They are sympathetic and empathetic. The Aster Guardians Global nursing award is an outstanding initiative to recognise and celebrate nurses who have made a career long contribution to nursing practice, resulting in a legacy of improved healthcare outcomes for individuals, communities and the wider global population. I am thrilled to be a part of this grand jury.”

, a former Minister of Health of Botswana, has shaped national nursing and medical education programs. She commented“As a lifelong advocate for healthcare equity and nursing education, I have seen the critical role nurses play in transforming lives. Being a part of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award's Grand Jury once again, I am continually inspired by the extraordinary work nurses do across the world, often in the most challenging circumstances. This platform is a testament to their invaluable contributions to global healthcare.”

, a seasoned policymaker and health systems expert, serves as an Adjunct Professor at the WHO Collaborating Centre, University of Technology, Sydney, and is the Editor Emeritus of the Human Resources for Health Journal. He commented“Nurses are the backbone of healthcare systems worldwide, providing essential care and leadership in times of crisis and beyond. Having been on the jury since the inception of the awards, I have witnessed firsthand the incredible stories of innovation, perseverance, and impact from nurses in every corner of the world. This award is a vital initiative that not only celebrates their contributions but also elevates the profession's visibility and influence on healthcare policy and delivery.”

, Former CEO Central & Northwest London, NHS, former CEO of the Royal College of Nursing UK and an independent healthcare consultant, boasts diverse experience, holding prestigious fellowships and receiving honors such as the OBE for his NHS service. Since his tenure at the RCN, he has worked nationally and internationally. He commented“Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of working with outstanding nurses whose skills and dedication transform healthcare. Recognizing and rewarding excellence in nursing is crucial, and the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award does just that – celebrating those who go above and beyond to advance patient care and the profession itself.”

, the President Elect at International Diabetes Federation, Senior Consultant EssentiAll, France and Board Chair of Harbr & Managing Director of Health4all Advisory, UK, is a visionary clinical leader with a passion for delivering quality primary care. While practicing in Birmingham, UK, Dr. Pall has made impactful contributions to healthcare in 44 countries. She said“Innovation in healthcare is impossible without the contributions of nurses, who are at the heart of patient-centered care. Recognizing their role in improving health outcomes and pioneering new approaches is crucial. As a returning jury member, I have seen extraordinary examples of nurses reshaping healthcare with their passion and commitment. It is an honour to once again be a part of this initiative that shines a spotlight on their invaluable work.”

Aster has appointed Ernst & Young LLP (EY) as 'Process Advisors' to independently review the applications based on the defined eligibility criteria, moderate evaluation of the entries by an independent panel of experts and present a list of shortlisted candidates to the Grand Jury to determine the winner.