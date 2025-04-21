Dingdong Files Its Annual Report On Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL ), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2025.

The Annual Report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at . The Company will also provide a hard copy of its Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

Dingdong is the leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in mainland China, with sustainable long-term growth. The Company directly provides users and households with fresh groceries, prepared food, and other food products through delivering a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging its deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and its strong food innovation capabilities, Dingdong has successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of Dingdong's private label products are produced at its own production plants, allowing it to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. Dingdong aims to be the first choice for fresh and food shopping.

For more information, please visit: .

SOURCE Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

