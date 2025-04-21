SOLV Energy Continues Expansion Of Solar And Storage Operations & Maintenance Business, Including Major Repowering Projects

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the SolarPlaza Asset Management North America (AMNA) 2025 conference this week in San Diego, SOLV Energy announced today that asset owners had selected the company to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for nearly 4.8 GW (gigawatts) of solar projects since AMNA 2024. The new projects being operated and maintained by SOLV Energy include plants owned by longstanding customers, such as Intersect Power and SB Energy , as well as new customers including Greenalia and Matrix Renewables . In addition to providing comprehensive O&M services, SOLV Energy has expanded its aftermarket and technical service capabilities, which is underscored by the company's signing of several repair and remediation contracts for large projects in Texas and California over the past twelve months.

SOLV Energy provides O&M services to more than 17 GW of utility-scale solar and storage projects in North America. The company's comprehensive O&M service offering includes plant management and control, performance monitoring, preventative and corrective maintenance and vegetation management for both SOLV Energy-built and third party-built PV, BESS and substation facilities. Value-added services designed to maximize the performance of customers' assets include:



NETA-compliant acceptance and maintenance testing, repairs, and upgrades for HV equipment;

In-house SCADA solutions including retrofits utilizing off-the-shelf products currently installed on over 18 GW of sites across the country;

In-house Tech Training, Performance Engineering and Safety Managers;

Availability guarantees as a standard contract provision; and Remote monitoring and control of over 140 sites from 24-7 NERC-compliant Operations and Control Center in San Diego.

SOLV Energy also offers emergency response to repair and replace major components such as inverters, EBOS and modules, resulting from equipment malfunctions, recalls and weather damage, as well as repowering services supported by the company's nationwide construction teams.

SOLV Energy seeks to be a long-term partner to its customers by providing an integrated suite of services throughout the lifecycle of their projects. "Our lifecycle approach gives us the capabilities, experience and operating data to help our customers design projects, select equipment, and establish integrated systems that maximize energy generation and minimize down time," said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy. Mr. Hershman added, "Working with SOLV, our customers have access to a robust team that not only provides industry leading O&M services, but also provides advice and options to enhance the performance of projects through continuous collaboration with our EPC, commissioning and SCADA teams."

Members of the SOLV Energy team will be on-site at the Solarplaza AMNA conference on April 23 and 24. Jaya Mallineni, a Performance Engineering Manager at SOLV Energy, will participate in a panel discussing strategies to monitor, diagnose and mitigate poor DC performance on Thursday, April 24 at 11:15am PT.

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy is a leading provider of infrastructure services to the power industry, including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, operations, maintenance and repowering. The company has constructed more than 500 power plants representing 20 GWdc of generating capacity since it was founded in 2008, and provides O&M services under long-term agreements to operating power plants representing over 17 GWdc of generating capacity. SOLV Energy specializes in designing, building and maintaining utility-scale solar and battery storage projects and related T&D infrastructure for leading independent power producers across North America. The company seeks to be a long-term partner to its customers by providing value-added services throughout the entire lifecycle of their projects. To learn more, visit solvenergy .

