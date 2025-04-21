Wizz Air Announces New Operations In Campania

Dhaka: Wizz Air has revealed a major expansion of its network from Campania, introducing three new routes set to launch in the winter season of 2025. The growth will be supported by the deployment of a cutting-edge Airbus A321neo aircraft at the airline's Naples base.

The new routes will connect the capital of Campania with three exciting destinations. Wizz Air will operate the routes from Naples to Brașov (Romania) and Tel Aviv (Israel) with three flights per week, and to Chișinău (Moldova) with four flights per week. In addition, the airline will extend its link to Sharm El Sheikh (Egypt) to full-year operations, including the summer season.

The tickets are already on sale on Wizz Air's website and official WIZZ app.

The second Airbus A321neo will be based in Naples starting from October 2025, enabling Wizz Air to operate a total of 11 routes from the city.

Additionally, Wizz Air will continue to operate routes to Bucharest and Tirana from Salerno, totalling in 13 routes to eight countries from Campania and increasing its affordable seat offer in the region. With the unique connections to Brasov and Chisinau Wizz Air will further strengthen regional Italian's connectivity with Romania and Moldova, fostering closer ties between Italy and these dynamic Eastern European markets.

The development will increase Wizz Air's weekly flights from Naples and Salerno to 45, further strengthening its presence in the region and Italy.

Beyond offering more travel options, Wizz Air's growth in Naples will generate over 50 direct new jobs with the airline and contribute to the creation of over 300 local jobs in associated industries, stimulating the regional economy.

Today, Wizz Air offers a network of over 200 low-fare routes in Italy, connecting passengers to 31 countries from 24 airports in the country. Since the start of operations, the airline has carried almost 100 million passengers from and to Italian airports.

In 2024 it operated nearly 92,000 flights to and from Italy, with a completion rate of 99.5pc, one of the best in the industry.

This expansion is part of Wizz Air's broader growth strategy, supported by a modern, fuel-efficient fleet and a €14 billion Customer First Compass initiative over the next three years to enhance service, reliability, and innovation.

Speaking at a press conference in Naples, Salvatore Gabriele Imperiale, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said:“We are thrilled to expand our offer from Campania by introducing three new routes from Naples and extending our Sharm El Sheikh route to a year-round operation.

We continue to provide travellers with affordable direct access to destinations in Europe and beyond, enabling them to explore new places and experience unique adventures. Italy remains a key market for Wizz Air. With these new routes and the addition of an Airbus A321neo aircraft to our Naples base, we will have 45 weekly flights from and to Campania, offering even more affordable travel options, and creating new jobs.

We look forward to welcoming Neapolitan passengers on board and continue to support Italy's regional connectivity and economic growth”.

Margherita Chiaramonte, Commercial Director Aviation, stated:“We are very pleased that the Campania airport system continues to attract airlines and new investments, making our region increasingly accessible from a growing number of airports across Europe and the world.

This significant investment – which includes the deployment of a second aircraft based in Naples and three additional routes, two of which are entirely new for the Neapolitan airport – confirms the strength of our collaboration and Campania's central role in the airline's growth strategy.

We are also particularly pleased that Wizz Air operates with latest-generation, low environmental impact aircraft, fully aligned with GESAC's sustainable development strategy, which led Naples Airport to achieve Level 5 Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA), the highest environmental recognition in the airport sector.

This is a national milestone, as we are the first airport in Italy to reach this level and the tenth airport operator in the world to do so.”

