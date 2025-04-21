Dubai Cares And Ruya Join Forces To Revamp Al Manama Private Charity School In Ajman



Enhanced classrooms and facilities will support over 690 students 100 volunteers came together to uplift the school environment

Dubai, UAE – April 21, 2025 – In a powerful display of community spirit, Dubai Cares, in partnership with Ruya Community Islamic Bank LLC Bank (ruya) in Ajman, successfully carried out the second edition of Volunteer Emirates - School Refurbishment for this year. The initiative focused on transforming Al Manama Private Charity School in Ajman, creating a more stimulating and well-equipped learning environment for its 693 students.

Through the hands-on efforts of 100 volunteers, including a dedicated team from ruya, the school underwent significant improvements. Volunteers assembled and installed a variety of upgrades, including blue boards, student desks and chairs, artificial grass in the internal courtyard, cabinets, dedicated storage for arts and music materials, teachers' desks, sports equipment, a data show projector, and first aid kits. They also helped move and rearrange existing school furniture to optimize learning spaces. These collective efforts have transformed the school into a more functional and welcoming environment, supporting both the academic growth and personal development of its students.

Abdulla Ahmed Al Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, highlighted the initiative's impact:“Education flourishes in an environment that is both inspiring and well-equipped. Thanks to our partnership with ruya and the dedication of our volunteers, Al Manama Private Charity School now offers students an enhanced space that fosters creativity, engagement, and learning. This initiative exemplifies the power of teamwork in driving meaningful change.”

Christoph Koster, CEO, ruya said:“At ruya, community is at the heart of everything we do. Our partnership with Dubai Cares to refurbish a school in Ajman is a reflection of our commitment to creating real, lasting impact where it matters most. By investing in education and uplifting local spaces, we're helping to build a stronger, more connected future for the next generation.'

Sara Ali, Head of Communications, Al Ittihad Charity Foundation, said: 'We are truly grateful for the support from Dubai Cares and ruya, whose combined efforts have transformed our school into a space that nurtures not just academic achievement, but also creativity and personal growth. The upgrades to our classrooms, facilities, and overall environment will inspire our students to reach their full potential. This initiative reinforces the importance of community collaboration in shaping a brighter future for the next generation.'