No Signs Of Russia's Promised 'Ceasefire' SBGS Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During the so-called Easter ceasefire announced by Russia, Ukrainian border guard units recorded numerous shellings along the border and enemy assault attempts.

As reported by Ukrinform, Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), stated this during a television broadcast.

“In Sumy and Kharkiv regions, the enemy continued shelling with barrel artillery, MLRS, and drones. We did not observe any ceasefire from Russia. On the front line where border guard units are deployed, shelling continued from the very first hours when the ceasefire was supposedly in effect. Perhaps the enemy used less aviation, but we saw no full ceasefire,” said Demchenko.

According to him, in addition to the shelling, Russian forces also attempted assault actions in areas where border units are deployed.

“In certain directions, the enemy attempted to carry out assault attacks on positions held by the SBGS. These were not even provocations, but deliberate assault actions in specific areas,” Demchenko added.

Border guards report ceasefire violations by Russians in three regions –

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky stated that Russian forces violated the“truce” nearly 3,000 times over the Easter period.