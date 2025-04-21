TCN Receives 2025 Product Of The Year Award From CUSTOMER Magazine

Operator Honored for Exceptional Innovation

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCN, a leading provider of cloud-based contact center solutions, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Operator as a 2025 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.

TCN's Operator is a cloud-based contact center solution designed to enhance agent efficiency and customer experience through innovative tools such as workforce optimization/management, reporting and analytics, a data compliance suite and automated systems.

"We are honored to receive the 2025 Product of the Year Award for Operator," said Darrin Bird, chief operating officer of TCN. "This is our eighth year winning this award, and we are grateful that our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to our clients continues to be recognized in the industry. We look forward to providing even better service and advanced technology for years to come."

The 2025 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes solutions providers that are advancing the contact center industry one solution at a time. The award highlights products that enable their clients to meet and exceed their customers' expectations.

"On behalf of TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, I'm thrilled to recognize TCN with a 2025 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Operator has clearly earned its place among the industry's top solutions, and I'm eager to see how TCN continues to innovate and lead in 2025 and beyond."

About TCN

TCN is a global leader in cloud-based contact center solutions for accounts receivable management (ARM), health care providers, enterprises, contact centers and business process outsourcers (BPOs). TCN's comprehensive suite includes omnichannel solutions, automation, predictive dialers, IVR, Click2Pay, compliance solutions and real-time analytics, driving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

TCN promises immediate access to the latest TCN Operator platform, facilitating seamless scalability. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to meet evolving business needs from start to finish through industry-leading customer service, TCN continues to redefine the contact center landscape. For further details, visit .

