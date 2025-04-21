403
Kuwait Met. Dept.: Scattered Rain, Thunderstorm With Dust-Raising Winds
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- Acting Director of the Meteorological Department Dherar Al-Ali said that Kuwait would be affected on Monday by scattered rain, possibly thunderous at times, with dust-raising winds, low visibility especially in open areas, and high sea waves.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Ali said that this was a transitional period known as 'Sayarat' season, marked by rapid weather changes, noting that unstable weather was expected to continue intermittently until Tuesday morning.
He urged the public to follow the department's website, application and social media for any weather updates. (end)
