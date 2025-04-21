Zymeworks Appoints Dr. Sabeen Mekan As Senior Vice President, Clinical Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced that Sabeen Mekan, M.D., has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development. Reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Mekan will have a key role in formulating the clinical development strategy for Zymeworks' clinical-stage oncology portfolio, including global regulatory affairs. Dr. Jeff Smith, who joined Zymeworks in 2023, will continue as Executive Vice President & Chief Medical Officer, with primary responsibility for Zymeworks' emerging R&D portfolio in autoimmune and inflammatory disease and Global Clincal Development Operations. Ms. Barbara Schaeffler, who joined Zymeworks in 2024, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Clinical Development Operations, reporting to Dr. Smith.

“Dr. Mekan brings a combined 18 years of experience in hematology and oncology across academic research, clinical practice and biopharmaceutical industry development, and I am excited to welcome her to our team,” said Kenneth Galbraith, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Zymeworks.“Her expertise in both early and late phase oncology development and proven track record of leading submissions and interactions with global regulatory agencies will be instrumental as we advance our 5x5 programs and future product development. This expanded senior clinical development team will help to enhance our focus on progressing our clinical-stage solid tumor portfolio, while pursuing diversification of our R&D strategy into autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and hematological cancers as outlined in our recent R&D Day presentation.”

“I am delighted to join the Zymeworks' team and help further its mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients around the world who are impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other serious diseases,” said Dr. Mekan.“I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and our clinical investigators on our exciting early-stage clinical portfolio addressing unmet needs in gynecological, thoracic, and digestive system cancers with our next-generation antibody-drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics.”

Dr. Mekan most recently served as Executive Director, Global Development Lead for the lung and gastrointestinal cancer franchises with Gilead Sciences based in the U.S. Prior to Gilead, she was the Senior Medical Director, Oncology R&D at Daiichi Sankyo U.S. responsible as global clinical development lead for two antibody-drug conjugates. She began her pharmaceutical career as a Medical Director with Bristol-Myers Squibb with a focus on immune-oncology. Before joining the pharmaceutical industry, she served as an Assistant Professor at Hofstra North Shore LIJ School of Medicine and Attending Hematologist/Oncologist at North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital in New York City.

Dr. Mekan completed her residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Cincinnati, OH, and a fellowship in Hematology and Oncology at the Staten Island University Hospital of Northshore-LIJ Health System (now Northwell Health). She is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Oncology and Hematology and has authored numerous publications.

