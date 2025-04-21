Citygreen Sports Appoints Croatian Football Legend Davor Suker As Global Brand Ambassador

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Recognized for his legendary career and winning the Golden Boot at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, Suker brings with him decades of experience in both elite football and sports administration, including his tenure on UEFA's Executive Committee. His global perspective and influence will support CityGreen's mission to expand brand recognition and strengthen its position in the international sports market.

"I'm honored to join CityGreen Sports as their Global Brand Ambassador," said Suker. "Their innovation in artificial turf and commitment to sustainability are truly impressive. I look forward to working with CityGreen to enhance sports infrastructure worldwide and deliver premium playing experiences for athletes and fans alike."

Championing Sustainability in Sports

Mr. Xu Liang, Vice President of CityGreen, added: "Davor Suker's legendary status and dedication to football development align perfectly with our brand values. This collaboration will accelerate our growth in Europe, the Americas, and emerging markets, while also promoting eco-friendly sports field solutions around the world."

As Global Brand Ambassador, Suker will support a range of CityGreen's initiatives, including:



International sports partnerships and events

Youth football development programs Promotion of sustainable sports technologies

About CityGreen Sports

CityGreen Sports Group Co., Ltd. is a top-tier Chinese provider of artificial turf systems, sports equipment, and smart sports solutions. Its products are used in professional leagues, schools, and community facilities in over 120 countries and regions.

Media Contact

CityGreen Sports – International Marketing Department

Contact: Rachel Chen

Email: [email protected]

Website:

About Davor Suker

Davor Suker is widely regarded as one of Croatia's greatest footballers, with an illustrious career at clubs such as Real Madrid and Arsenal. Post-retirement, he served as President of the Croatian Football Federation and a UEFA Executive Committee member, playing a key role in the global growth of the sport.

SOURCE CityGreen Sports