Terrorist Killed, Attack On Polio Team Foiled In South Waziristan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)- A terrorist attack on a police team escorting a polio vaccination crew in South Waziristan's Azam Warsak area was successfully foiled by local law enforcement on Saturday.

According to reports, terrorists opened fire on the Station House Officer (SHO) of Azam Warsak Police Station and his team in the Kaloosha area while they were on polio duty. The police force retaliated bravely, engaging the assailants in a fierce gun battle that lasted nearly 30 minutes. One terrorist was killed during the exchange, while the others managed to flee.

Security forces recovered an SMG, a rocket launcher, and two motorcycles from the scene. Authorities identified the deceased terrorist as Afnan, son of Pirzada. A search of his belongings led to the recovery of two national identity cards, three ATM cards, and a smartphone.

One of the identity cards was found to belong to the slain terrorist, while the other documents were identified as belonging to Constable Imran, a police officer martyred in a previous terror attack before Eid. Constable Imran's murder case had been registered at the South Waziristan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.

Following the incident, additional police personnel and an armored personnel carrier (APC) were deployed to the area to safeguard polio teams and conduct a search operation for the fleeing militants.

Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Zulfiqar Hameed, lauded the police team's courage and announced a reward for their bravery.