Ukrainian Paratroopers Capture Nine Russian Servicemen In Kursk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Troops from the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other units, captured nine Russian servicemen in Russia's Kursk region.

A video confirming the capture was published on Faceboo by the Air Assault Forces Command, Ukrinform reports.

“The prisoner exchange fund of the Air Assault Forces has been replenished. Nine servicemen of the Russian army were taken prisoner by paratroopers and adjacent units in Kursk region,” the message reads.

According to the AAF, the captured Russian servicemen had initially agreed to uphold the illusory fantasies of the Kremlin's dictatorial regime, but instead of dying in vain, they chose to surrender and were taken prisoner by Ukrainian troops.

The captured Russian soldiers received timely medical and psychological assistance.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, fighters from the 6th Ranger Regiment of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces captured three Russian servicemen during a raid on enemy positions in one of the operational directions.