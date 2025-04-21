Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku Court Resumes Trial Of Armenian-Origin Individuals Accused Of War Crimes

Baku Court Resumes Trial Of Armenian-Origin Individuals Accused Of War Crimes


2025-04-21 05:06:23
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A court hearing is currently underway in Baku on the criminal case of several individuals of Armenian origin accused of committing war crimes during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Azernews reports.

The trial is taking place at the Baku Court Complex under the chairmanship of Zeynal Agayev, judge of the Baku Military Court. In previous sessions, victims of the alleged crimes had testified.

The accused face charges of serious violations of international law, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, genocide, forced displacement, persecution, and torture, committed by Armenian armed forces and the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

The list of 15 defendants includes prominent former figures such as Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and others. They are charged under numerous articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, including:

  • Article 100 – Waging a war of aggression

  • Article 103 – Genocide

  • Article 107 – Forced deportation

  • Article 113 – Torture

  • Article 214 – Terrorism

  • Article 277 – Assassination of a public figure

  • Article 279 – Creation of illegal armed groups

  • ... and multiple other provisions covering war crimes, illegal arms trafficking, and crimes against international humanitarian law.

This high-profile case is being closely watched as part of Azerbaijan's broader efforts to ensure accountability for war crimes committed during the decades-long conflict over Garabagh.

MENAFN21042025000195011045ID1109452381

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search