Baku Court Resumes Trial Of Armenian-Origin Individuals Accused Of War Crimes
A court hearing is currently underway in Baku on the criminal case of several individuals of Armenian origin accused of committing war crimes during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Azernews reports.
The trial is taking place at the Baku Court Complex under the chairmanship of Zeynal Agayev, judge of the Baku Military Court. In previous sessions, victims of the alleged crimes had testified.
The accused face charges of serious violations of international law, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, genocide, forced displacement, persecution, and torture, committed by Armenian armed forces and the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.
The list of 15 defendants includes prominent former figures such as Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and others. They are charged under numerous articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, including:
Article 100 – Waging a war of aggression
Article 103 – Genocide
Article 107 – Forced deportation
Article 113 – Torture
Article 214 – Terrorism
Article 277 – Assassination of a public figure
Article 279 – Creation of illegal armed groups
... and multiple other provisions covering war crimes, illegal arms trafficking, and crimes against international humanitarian law.
This high-profile case is being closely watched as part of Azerbaijan's broader efforts to ensure accountability for war crimes committed during the decades-long conflict over Garabagh.
