403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NHK: USD Hits 7-Month Low In Upper-JPY 140 Level
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 21 (KUNA) -- The US Dollar fell to a 7 month low against the Japanese yen on Monday in Tokyo, dipping into the upper-JPY 140 range, according the national news broadcaster in Japan, NHK.
The dollar slid to JPY 140.62 - its lowest level since September, and as of 4:00 pm (0700 GMT), the greenback traded at JPY 140.76-77, compared with JPY 142.16-26 in New York and JPY 142.39-40 in Tokyo at 5:00 pm on Friday.
The drop followed a social media post by US President Donald Trump on Sunday, in which he listed "currency manipulation" among eight alleged "non-tariff cheating" practices, alongside Value-Added Taxes (VATs) and government subsidies.
Market players took Trump's comment as a sign the US will pressure Japan to take steps to reverse the weakening of the yen against the dollar, and Japan has repeatedly denied that it has a policy to devalue its currency, NHK reported.
The issue is likely to be on the agenda when Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato meets US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in the US later this week, NHK said, adding that investors are buying the yen in anticipation of those talks. (end)
mk
The dollar slid to JPY 140.62 - its lowest level since September, and as of 4:00 pm (0700 GMT), the greenback traded at JPY 140.76-77, compared with JPY 142.16-26 in New York and JPY 142.39-40 in Tokyo at 5:00 pm on Friday.
The drop followed a social media post by US President Donald Trump on Sunday, in which he listed "currency manipulation" among eight alleged "non-tariff cheating" practices, alongside Value-Added Taxes (VATs) and government subsidies.
Market players took Trump's comment as a sign the US will pressure Japan to take steps to reverse the weakening of the yen against the dollar, and Japan has repeatedly denied that it has a policy to devalue its currency, NHK reported.
The issue is likely to be on the agenda when Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato meets US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in the US later this week, NHK said, adding that investors are buying the yen in anticipation of those talks. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment