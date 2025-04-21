Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Vatican Announces Death Of Pope Francis At Age 88


2025-04-21 05:03:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88, said the Vatican on Monday. (end)
