Russia Extends Scholarship To Another Batch Of Turkish Students For Higher Education In Nuclear Disciplines

Seventy more graduates from Turkish universities to pursuing master's programs in nuclear engineering and related fields in specialized Russian universities. It is a part of Russia's commitment to train operating personnel for the Akkuyu NPP, the first-ever nuclear power facility in Turkiye. The selection of graduates was made based on online tests conducted by instructors of Russian universities.

In the 2025-2026 academic year, 70 budget-funded places have been allocated for the targeted training program for Turkish specialists. The program participants will have to master technical disciplines in demand at NPPs: Nuclear Physics and Technology, Heat Power Engineering and Heat Engineering, Electric Power Engineering and Electrical Engineering, Refrigeration, Cryogenic Engineering, Life Support Systems, and others.

In 2025, the number of Russian higher education institutions participating in the educational program increased in accordance with the new demanded areas of training. Earlier, the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI and the National Research University MPEI were involved in the program.







The program of targeted training of personnel for Akkuyu NPP has been implemented since 2011. Training of future Turkish engineers is financed from the budget of the Russian Federation. During the training period, Akkuyu Nuclear (a subsidiary of Rosatom that owns Akkuyu NPP) provides its future professionals with stipend, visa support, medical insurance, annual return flight tickets for Turkiye, as well as transfer from the airport to the dormitories. After successful completion of studies at a specialized Russian university, they are hired by Akkuyu Nuclear under an open-ended employment contract.

Under a similar agreement, several hundred Bangladeshi students and specialists received higher degrees and training in nuclear-related fields in Russia, who are now working at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.