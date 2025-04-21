Pope Francis Dies At 88: The First Latin American, First Jesuit, And First Francis In Modern Papal History

MENAFN - Live Mint): Just a day after wishing crowds 'Happy Easter,' at the Vatican, Pope Francis breathed his last at the age of 88 years, on Monday, April 21. Pope Francis was the first pope from the Americas, the first Jesuit and the first named Francis, after St. Francis of Assisi, the humble friar who dedicated his life to helping the poor.

The Archbishop of Buenos Aries in 2013, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, took the name 'Francis,' and came to be known to the world as Pope Francis.

The last non-European pope was Syria's Gregory III from 731-41.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)