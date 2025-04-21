New Legislation And Rising Security Threats Prompt Worldsafe To Urge Action From Regulated Industries

WorldSafe logo

The risk environment has shifted. Security is no longer optional, and compliance is just the baseline.

- Joe Heinzen, CEORICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With workplace violence and regulatory scrutiny on the rise, WorldSafe is urging facility directors and compliance executives across regulated sectors to strengthen their security and emergency preparedness programs.Recent laws-including California's SB 553, which mandates workplace violence prevention programs-have sparked a wave of legislative momentum nationwide. Similar proposals in Washington, New York, and Oregon aim to enforce comprehensive threat assessments, staff training, and workplace safety protocols.According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, workplace homicides increased by nearly 9% in 2023, and violent incidents across regulated sectors-including healthcare, logistics, education, and manufacturing-have surged by 25% in five years.“The risk environment has shifted. Security is no longer optional, and compliance is just the baseline,” said Joe Heinzen, CEO and Founder of WorldSafe.“Executives need resilience programs that are strategic, scalable, and defensible-not just reactive.”WorldSafe Launches Resilience-as-a-Service ProgramTo help organizations meet these evolving demands, WorldSafe offers Resilience-as-a-Service (RaaS)-a bundled, cost-effective security and compliance program for regulated industries.Services include:.Annual physical security threat assessments.Product and technology audits.Workplace violence prevention training.Business continuity and crisis response plans.Incident detection and escalation protocols.Fractional Chief Security Officer (CSO) services.Ongoing regulatory alignment and reporting supportIndustries served include:.Healthcare and hospital systems.Schools, universities, and nonprofits.Financial institutions.Critical infrastructure and manufacturing facilities.Logistics, retail, and warehousingA Founder's Call to Action“We're helping clients stay ahead of legislation, avoid insurance liability, and most importantly-keep their people safe,” added Heinzen.“Too often we hear 'we didn't think it would happen here.' Our goal is to make sure it doesn't.”To support rapid compliance readiness, WorldSafe is currently offering free virtual security assessments for regulated organizations.About WorldSafeWorldSafe is a national security and resilience firm that helps organizations protect their people, assets, and operations through expert-led risk assessments, compliance planning, and crisis mitigation. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company serves healthcare, education, manufacturing, and other regulated industries across the United States. Its team is led by former federal security and military professionals with decades of real-world threat response experience.Learn more at###

