Iga Nephropathy Foundation Announces The Launch Of Go Global Network To Support For Iga Nephropathy Patients Worldwide

Go Global Network Launch

Expanding Global Support: IgA Nephropathy Foundation Launches Go Global Network to Connect and Empower IgAN Patients Worldwide.

- Bonnie SchneiderTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The IgA Nephropathy Foundation is proud to announce the official launch of the Go Global Network initiative, a transformative program designed to extend education, support, and advocacy for patients living with IgA Nephropathy (IgAN), a rare autoimmune kidney disease that affects the kidney' abilities to filter waste, worldwide. In Canada, the incidence of IgAN is 1.6 per 100,000, and approximately 260 Canadians are diagnosed per year. Building on the success of the IgA Nephropathy Foundation and its Ambassador Program, this initiative will create a flexible, adaptive network that reaches patients and healthcare providers beyond borders.As part of this expansion, the Go Global Network will establish a stronger presence in Canada, fostering new partnerships and resources to support Canadian IgAN patients and their families.To celebrate this milestone, the IgA Nephropathy Foundation will host an exclusive luncheon in Toronto, marking the beginning of this global movement. This event will serve as a platform to:- Strengthen relationships with healthcare providers and partner organizations in Canada and beyond.- Establish an international network led by local Foundation Ambassadors.- Develop tailored resources to meet the unique needs of Canadian IgAN patients.- Raise global awareness and advocate for improved access to treatments and support.“This initiative represents a critical step forward in ensuring that no IgAN patient feels isolated, no matter where they live,” said Bonnie Schneider, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the IgA Nephropathy Foundation.“By expanding our network to Canada, we are building a stronger, more connected global community dedicated to advocacy, education, and support.”The official Go Global Network launch is set for May 14th 2025 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in Toronto, Canada.For questions regarding the Go Global Network Initiative, please contact ....For inquiries related to the Go Global Network Canada Event, please email ....Visit for more information.About the IgA Nephropathy FoundationThe IgA Nephropathy Foundation is committed to improving the lives of individuals affected by IgA Nephropathy through education, advocacy, research, and patient support. By building a global network, the Foundation empowers patients, connects healthcare providers, and advances awareness of this rare kidney disease.

Mary Kate Schneider

IgA Nephropathy Foundation

...

What is IgA Nephropathy

