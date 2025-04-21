403
Brazil’S Insurance Market Sees Record M&A As Firms Pursue Scale And Technology
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's insurance sector closed 2024 with a record number of mergers and acquisitions, according to a KPMG study. The sector registered 42 deals, marking a 27% increase over 2023, despite a challenging economic backdrop.
This uptick signals a strategic shift among insurers and brokers seeking to gain scale, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation. The Brazilian insurance market, the largest in Latin America, now counts over 150 insurers and 140,000 brokers.
The sector's general insurance segment is forecast to grow at a compound annual rate of 7.3%, reaching BRL 344.9 billion by 2027. In 2024 alone, private health insurance covered 25.8% of the population, and motor insurance grew by 8.3%, supported by a 13.5% jump in vehicle sales.
These figures underscore the market's resilience and growth potential, even as inflation reached 4.87% and the real depreciated by 27.4% against the US dollar.
High interest rates and currency volatility raised the cost of capital and claims, especially for auto and industrial policies. However, insurers responded by consolidating distribution channels, acquiring regional brokers, and investing in insurtechs.
Brazilian Insurance Sector Sees Record M&A Activity
Notable transactions included the R$800 million sale of D'Or Consultoria to MDS Brasil and It'sSeg Acrisure's acquisition of insurtech FINN. Alper Seguros invested R$150 million in four broker acquisitions, aiming to reach R$400 million in deals by the end of 2025.
Regulatory reforms also played a role. The introduction of a regulatory sandbox and the expansion of open banking frameworks encouraged innovation and made it easier for foreign players to enter the market.
In addition, the Brazilian antitrust authority, CADE, reviewed 697 merger cases in 2024, with a total value of BRL 1.1 trillion, and sped up approvals through new digital systems.
Consumer demand for digital services pushed insurers to adopt automation, artificial intelligence, and big data. Over 200 insurtech startups now drive operational efficiency and product innovation.
Companies like Icatu Seguros invested heavily in technology, aiming to personalize offerings and improve customer experience. Brazil's insurance sector faces ongoing challenges from inflation, regulatory change, and natural disasters.
Yet, the record M&A activity of 2024 shows that firms are betting on scale, technology, and new business models to stay competitive in a complex, fast-evolving market.
All data and claims in this article are based on official and publicly available sources. No figures or quotes have been fabricated or altered.
